Space flights | Will the world’s strongest launch vehicle make it on the second try? The test flight will be attempted today from 16:28

A space company SpaceX is trying to send his big rocket into space today, Thursday Starship.

Departure is at 16:28 Finnish time at the earliest.

The launch vehicle Starship rises into space from SpaceX’s Space Flight Center From Starbase. It is in the Boca Chica area of ​​South Texas.

Starship must set off no later than 5:30 p.m. Otherwise, the departure will be moved again.

Company is now another. On Monday, the first attempt failed because one of the valves regulating the pressure in the fuel tank did not work.

With just under nine minutes to go on Monday, SpaceX air traffic control reported a problem. The valve was part of the launch vehicle’s first stage pressurization.

Air traffic control decided to turn the test flight departure into practice, and the countdown continued with that in mind.

During the exercise, the air traffic control went through the stages of the departure. The exercise was stopped only 40 seconds before the zero moment.

SpaceX’s owner Elon Musk wishes everyone a long life. It may be that new starting companies are still needed.

The departure of the spacecraft is quite often postponed at the last minute.

For example, during the space shuttle era from 1981 to 2011, the shuttles flew a total of 135 flights. The departure of 121 of them was postponed at least once.

Usually, the problem is in the last minute fuel supply and the fine adjustment of the supply valves.

Starship gets its wild power from SpaceX’s new generation Raptor rocket engines. The lower stage has 33 raptors and the upper stage has 6.

They are all designed for reuse. On subsequent flights, the ships and their parts are brought back from space back to the point of departure at Starbase in Texas.

During the test flight, the lower part of the launch vehicle, i.e. the Super Heavy, is steered down the Gulf of Mexico. It takes place already about eight minutes after departure.

The upper part, or Starship 24, rises to a height of more than 200 kilometers, and it orbits almost around the globe. The Starship will land in the ocean north of Hawaii about 90 minutes after departure.

The whole play is over in less than two hours.

Test flight since Starship is the world’s most powerful launch vehicle that has flown.

It can take more than one hundred tons of cargo, goods and people into Earth’s orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers. Previous launchers have not been able to do this.

Starship is the result of years of experiments and work. However, its stages and parts have been tried separately, not together.

When the parts are now put together, the Starship is the world’s longest launch vehicle.

The name of the lower stage on this flight is Super Heavy 7. Its rocket engines were last tested in February. 31 of the 33 engines in the lower part of the experiment started.

SpaceX aims for the Starship to take off into space on a test flight with at least 90 percent power, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

The first stage burns the rocket engines for 2 minutes and 49 seconds. In the second stage, the engines burn for 6 minutes and 23 seconds.

This time, the rocket parts will not be picked up from the sea. The purpose, however, is that on subsequent flights the parts return to the starting point in a controlled and vertical position.

The parts are then serviced and reused. This reuse clearly lowers the costs of space flights.

Flight the US space administration Nasa is also following with interest.

It has ordered A lander from SpaceXwith which NASA is to take two astronauts to the Moon.

SpaceX’s Customize a Starship to land near the Moon’s south pole. This Artemis 3 flight can be realized as early as the end of 2025.

SpaceX’s and the ballast of Starship’s history is the seven failed rocket tests of 2020-2021, in which Starship’s equipment or their parts exploded.

“Flying has its risks. This is very difficult. No one has built a rocket that is anywhere near this big,” reminds the professor of astronautics Garrett Reisman from the University of Southern California for the BBC.

Reiman is a former advisor to the SpaceX company and also former astronaut.