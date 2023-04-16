Space flights | The world’s strongest launch vehicle will soon take off for a test flight – SpaceX’s Starship can take cargo and people all the way to Mars

THE SPACE COMPANY SpaceX’s large launch vehicle Starship rises into space on Monday, if the test flight goes as planned.

From Starship becomes the strongest in the world a functioning launch vehicle that flew in space. The test flight is over in less than two hours.

NASA’s new large launch vehicle SLS comes in second to Starship, when measured by, for example, the payload that can be put into orbit around the Earth. Starship can take more than one hundred tons of goods to an altitude of 500 kilometers, and parts of the rocket can be reused.

Before long, Starships can revolutionize how and at what price cargo and people are taken into space.

SpaceX’s engineers joined the upper and lower parts of the launch vehicle on April 5 at the rocket’s launch pad in Texas, USA.

The name of the Super Heavy launch vehicle in the lower part is Booster 7 on this flight. The model piece in the upper part is called Starship 24.

The last obstacle to the test flight was removed on Friday, when the US Federal Aviation Administration FAA granted Starship a flight permit.

During the early 2020s, the FAA set dozens of conditions for the test flight. Now SpaceX has filled them all.

Last SpaceX test drive rocket engines in February. Starship is the result of years of experimentation and development.

Now Starship goes From the SpaceX space flight base From Starbase. It is located in Boca Chica, South Texas. The area is on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, near the US-Mexico border.

During the test flight, the rocket rises to a height of more than 65 kilometers already two minutes after takeoff. Its lower part comes off at about three minutes.

The 70-meter long cylinder, emptied of fuel, is directed into the sea in the Gulf of Mexico. It falls about 30 kilometers from the coast.

The rocket engines of the upper part of the Starship, i.e. the second stage, start more than six minutes after launch. They will be turned off soon. Then the Starship has reached an altitude of more than 240 kilometers, says the website Space com. One hundred kilometers has been considered the limit of space.

Starship returns from space to Earth’s atmosphere after more than an hour of flight. By then it has already drifted to the Pacific Ocean.

An empty Starship lands in the sea in Hawaii about a hundred kilometers northwest of the island of Kauai. The ship is recovered from the sea.

The whole exam is over in 1.5 hours.

Sea is this time the pick-up point for Starship parts.

It is planned that later the parts of the Starship will always return to the Starbase in an upright position. Then the parts are used again after maintenance.

Reuse is part of SpaceX’s program. It makes space flights considerably cheaper.

SpaceX is already using its various rockets to launch satellites clearly cheaper than what the launches of old, disposable rockets cost. Last Saturday, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket sent into space 51 satellites at once.

Space business is growing.

We will take you to space up to tens of thousands of satellites by 2030, experts in the field estimate. Now circling the Earth almost 5,000 working satellite.

Research equipment can also be shipped cheaply on ships like the Starship, also because their cargo space is large.

A lander to the Moon is also being tailored from the upper part of the Starship. For that, the Starship HLS project is underway, which is funded by the US space agency NASA.

Kuulento needs a ship to refuel the Starship lander for the journey to the Moon. Refueling is done in Earth’s orbit.

Nasan own big new rocket or SLS has only had time to fly once, last November On the Artemis 1 flight.

Both NASA and SpaceX’s new launch vehicles are so strong that they can reach the Moon, even Mars.

However, NASA has lacked a landing craft on the surface of the Moon.