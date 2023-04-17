Space flights | The test flight of the world’s most powerful launch vehicle was postponed at the last minute

Starships may revolutionize the rocket business before long. A lander to the Moon is also being tailored from the upper part of the Starship.

A space company SpaceX’s large launch vehicle Starship the launch into space has been postponed at the last minute. The rocket was scheduled to take off after 16:20 Finnish time.

Problems were detected with the pressures of one valve only a few minutes before departure.

SpaceX will announce the new time later. According to the company, the second launch attempt will take at least 48 hours, or two days.

The Starship is scheduled to lift off into space from one of SpaceX’s spaceflight bases From Starbase from the United States. It is located in Boca Chica on the Gulf of Mexico, near the US-Mexico border.

From Starship if successful, will be the world’s strongest launch vehicle that has flown in space.

The test flight is over in less than two hours.

“This is a risky flight, the first flight of a very complex, gigantic rocket,” SpaceX company owner Elon Musk stated on Sunday on Twitter.

“We are very careful. If we see something that worries us, we will delay departure,” Musk wrote.

SpaceX’s engineers connected the lower and upper parts of the launch vehicle together on April 5 on the rocket’s launch pad.

The name of the Super Heavy launch vehicle in the lower part is Booster 7 on this flight. The model piece in the upper part is called Starship 24.

The name of the entire rocket is Starship, which is also the name of the second stage.

The spaceship Starship and the launch vehicle Super Heavy have never flown together. Many tests have been done for them, but always separately.

On a test flight the rocket rises to a height of more than 65 kilometers already two minutes after launch. Its lower part comes off at just under three minutes.

The large 70-meter cylinder of the lower part that was detached still contains fuel. It is directed into the sea in the Gulf of Mexico, about 30 kilometers from the coast.

The control models how the lower part launch vehicle Super Heavy would always land on its launch pad in the future.

Starship the rocket engines of the upper part, i.e. the second stage, take it to a height of more than 240 kilometers, says website Space.com.

One hundred kilometers has been considered the limit of space.

Starship returns from space to Earth’s atmosphere after more than an hour of flight. By then it has already drifted to the Pacific Ocean.

An empty Starship falls into the sea In Hawaii, about a hundred kilometers from the island of Kauai northwest.

Heat shields have been installed on its hull, with which the Starship can withstand the heat generated by atmospheric friction, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

Last the obstacle to the test flight was removed on Friday, when US Federal Aviation Administration FAA granted the Starship permission to fly.

During the early 2020s, the FAA set dozens of conditions for the test flight.

It is planned that later the parts of the Starship will always return to the Starbase in an upright position. Then the parts are used again after maintenance.

Reuse is part of SpaceX’s program. It makes space flights considerably cheaper.

The plan is to develop Starship into a fully recyclable launch vehicle over a long period of time, and Musk estimates that this will take maybe two or three years.

Starship can take more than one hundred tons of cargo to an altitude of 500 kilometers. Before long, Starships can revolutionize how and at what price cargo and people are taken into space.

SpaceX is already using its various rockets to launch satellites clearly cheaper than what the launches of old, disposable rockets cost.

Most recently last Saturday SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket sent 51 satellites into space at once.

of the United States space administration NASA’s new big launch vehicle SLS comes second to Starship, when the metric is, for example, the payload that can be placed in orbit around the Earth.

Up to tens of thousands of satellites will be sent into space by 2030, experts in the field estimate. Now there are almost 5,000 functioning satellites orbiting the Earth.

A lander to the Moon is also being tailored from the upper part of the Starship. NASA is missing a landing craft on the surface of the Moon.

A project is underway for that Starship HLSwhich is funded by the US space agency Nasa.

NASA’s SLS has only had time to fly once, last November On the Artemis 1 flight.

Mixed NASA and SpaceX’s new launch vehicles are so strong that they can reach the Moon, even Mars.