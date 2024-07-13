Space flights | The Parker probe ran faster than any device ever

Space flights|At the end of June, the fastest man-made device beat its previous record.

Solar probe At the end of June, the Parker Solar Probe raced through space very quickly, faster than any other man-made device.

Parker swept through the Sun’s outer layers on June 29. At that time, its speed was over 635,200 kilometers per hour.

Parker has already reached the same speeds once before, in October 2023.

The website told about the wild speed Science Alert.

In comparison let it be said that at that speed Parker could circle the globe about 15 times an hour.

Or fly from New York to Los Angeles in just over 20 seconds.

This flight wasn’t just about setting records either. Speed ​​plays an important role in Parker’s case.

Equipment could have burned to ashes or ashes if the pace had been slowed down. The sun could now be studied closer than ever.

The temperature of the sun’s surface is about 5,500 degrees Celsius. Parker had time to describe and measure various phenomena of the Sun.

Of course, the devices should be able to withstand this kind of speed and heat. Parker’s heat shield is more than 11 centimeters thick and made of carbon composites.

In tests on earth, it withstood heat of almost 1,400 degrees.

Parker’s the task is to measure the phenomena of the Sun, for example its outer gas ring corona, magnetic fields and solar wind.

The US space agency NASA sent Parker on the journey in August 2018. The June flyby was already the 21st.

Parker had already reached a good speed on his way towards the Sun, which is less than 150 million kilometers from the Earth.

Records don’t stop here. Nasa says Parker will reach about 400,000 miles per hour as it later approaches the Sun again and gets closer and closer.

Now Parker is taking a short break and will once again orbit the planet Venus in November. The round is already seventh.

Parker has compiled a data bank near the Sun, round by round, which increases our knowledge of the Sun.

The goal is to reach approximately 6.12 million kilometers from the Sun, or rather from its core, during the final flights.

It is difficult to determine the exact surface of the sun. Its diameter is just under 1.4 million kilometers.

Parker’s these flights will probably end in the 24th round in 2025.

It won’t necessarily derail into the Sun, but it can even survive that flyby “alive”.