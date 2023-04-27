Space flights | The giant rocket exploded by SpaceX wreaked havoc on the beaches of Texas

The Starship caused more damage than expected on its test flight. The space company has emphasized that it recycles parts of its rockets. This is how space junk is avoided.

A space company SpaceX blew up last Thursday on a test flight of its gigantic Starship rocket. Air traffic control decided to destroy the rocket about four minutes after takeoff.

The second stage of the launch vehicle did not separate from the first stage after about three minutes, as intended. The Starship began to lose altitude.

SpaceX and aviation authorities are now investigating the course of the launch and the cause of the accident.

They are located on the Gulf of Mexico in southern Texas.

There was a lot of dust in the departure area to the Starbase. Sand and soil also fell from the sky over a large area. Pieces of cement also flew in the air.

Local residents complained not only about garbage and dust, but also about noise, reports The New York Times newspaper. Windows were broken in the nearby area.

Near Boca Chica, there is a valuable plant and animal species nature reserve.

A space company SpaceX had to consider the burdens on the environment in advance. The Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA, demanded this even before the rocket center Starbase was built.

Locals of the Rio Grande Valley residents plead worries before the test flight. The petition was signed by 27 communities and organizations.

They asked what damage the future flights would cause to the nature of the area and also to the areas that the natives consider sacred.

The Starship was blown up by the SpaceX company shortly after take off.

When the dust dissipated after the detonation, it was revealed that the force of about 30 Raptor rocket engines fired at the launch hollowed out the crater on the launch pad.

The platform was built of heat-resistant concrete, tells Business Insider magazine.

However, the concrete cracked. So the heat not only corroded the concrete but also disintegrated it.

There were no structures on the launch pad that would have guided the fire gases away from the rocket in a controlled manner.

There was more destruction at the starting point than expected. The when Starship can even attempt another test flightis still open, write The Washington Post newspaper.

Owner of SpaceX Elon Musk self messaged on Twitter on Friday that SpaceX could be ready for another Starship test flight “in 1-2 months.”

However, Musk has been too optimistic in his schedules in the past.

SpaceX once considered a concrete flame trench as part of the Starbase launch pad. Then it decided not to build it.

The US space agency Nasa, for example, is built the 39B launcher again to the coast of Florida, Kennedy Space Center.

The structure of the platform is such that the exhaust gases produced by the rocket’s output and the water used for cooling can be controlled in a controlled manner.

One of the reasons for improving the platform was NASA’s new very large launch vehicle SLS. It flew successfully for the first time last November. The new launch pad could withstand the ferocious power of the launchers.

Musk said on Saturday that SpaceX began building a large, water-cooled steel plate for the launch pad about three months ago.

It was not ready for the test flight.

at SpaceX it was believed that the concrete of the launch pad would withstand the launch. The starting platform was made of particularly heat-resistant concrete.

The company relied on the estimate For the Starship rocket test. SpaceX tested Starship’s rocket engines on the same launch pad in February.

That’s when 31 first-stage Raptor rocket engines started, two didn’t. The first stage was stuck in the starting platform during the test burn.

A space company SpaceX has emphasized that it reuses its launch vehicles. This is how space junk is avoided.

The company’s various models of launch vehicles are supposed to return to their starting platform in a vertical position. They are to be maintained and reused, even dozens of times.

This has significantly saved the costs of sending satellites, for example, and also nature, since the rockets are not disposable.

