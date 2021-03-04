Space flights SpaceX’s Starship rocket landed at the end of the test flight, but was soon destroyed in a huge explosion – Elon Musk: “Landed in one piece!”

SpaceX has tested its prototype rocket in South Texas near the Mexican border.

American the space company SpaceX seemed to have finally got its unmanned test flight of its prototype rocket to its finish line without any problems.

Eventually, however, a third attempt ended in an explosion in Boca Chica, Texas, USA on Wednesday local time. No one was known to be injured in the blast.

The rocket exploded on the ground shortly after it was first believed to have landed successfully. The video filmed of the landing shows that flames struck from the bottom of the rocket, which the staff tried to extinguish.

“A beautiful, soft landing,” a SpaceX announcer said in a live broadcast despite the flames.

The rocket exploded a few minutes later.

Electric car company Teslan Elon Muskin the company hopes to send its rocket to Mars someday.

Musk commented on a recent experiment on Twitter, noting that the rocket reached at least the ground.

“Starship SN10 landed in one piece!”

Later, however, Musk also noticed the destruction of the rocket: “Rest in peace, SN10,” he wrote.

Starship’s previous the test flight ended dramatically in early February after the rocket had tried to land vertically but was destroyed by a fireball.

Earlier, a prototype rocket exploded in December.

