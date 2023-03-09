Space flights | Nasa: Man will return to the Moon perhaps in November 2025 – Before then, Artemis 2 will orbit the Moon

Man return to the lunar surface on the Artemis 3 flight. The flight can take place in November 2025. This is what NASA predicts.

Before that, NASA will take four astronauts around the Moon on the Artemis 2 flight. They orbit it in the personnel capsule of the rocket Orion.

This flight will take place a year earlier, in November 2024, they say news agency AFP and news channel France24.

NASA updated its Artemis lunar program from earlier this week. The goal of the Artemis flights is to take astronauts to the Moon and build a permanent base near its south pole.

The first unmanned flight of the project, Artemis 1, ended in December 2022. Flight tested NASA’s huge SLS launch vehicle for the first time and its second stage, i.e. the Orion rocket, a second time.

On the flight Orion went around the Moon in a wide oval arc. It returned to Earth after a journey of more than 25 days.

Orion capsule plunged into the Pacific Ocean near the California peninsula and Mexico on December 11.

The Artemis 1 flight capsule is towed to the ship’s hold in the Pacific Ocean on December 11. The ragged surface of the capsule and especially the heat shield at its bottom have now been examined in detail.

“Now there’s nothing holding us back based on what we learned from the Artemis 1 flight,” said Nasa’s deputy administrator earlier this week Jim Free for news agency AFP.

If the flights go as planned, man will return to the Moon after a 50-year break.

The last time man stepped on the surface of the Moon was a little before Christmas 1972 on the Apollo 17 flight. That flight was the last in the Apollo lunar project.

NASA will tell later this year who the four are Artemis 2 astronauts.

Now all we know about them is that one of the astronauts is Canadian. Canada has financed and contributed to the construction of the expensive US Artemis program.

On the Artemis 2 flight, Nasa will test Orion’s cockpit and user interfaces, its navigation and the durability of the astronauts.

Artemis 3 is planned to go about a year after Artemis 2.

“In our plans, the flight has always been followed by a new flight after 12 months”, Free reminded.

“We are still staying in that 12 months. Of course, we are constantly looking at how the development of the devices keeps pace.”

To the moon own landing platform is customized for landing. It will be built from the space company SpaxeX From the Starship.

SpaceX’s launch vehicle Starship is scheduled to make its first flight already this spring.

A lander on the Moon would be no less than 50 meters tall. Another object of development is the costumes used on the Moon, Free said.

According to these prospects, a space company SpaceX’s customized ship, whose general name is Starship, will land on the moon in December 2025. It is 50 meters high. Two astronauts in an artist’s picture at the base of the ship.

NASA announced in August 2022 13 regions from the Moon’s South Pole regionwhere Artemis 3 and its Followers can land.

Each of them is a flat area and large enough to land on the Moon. Any of the locations is fine for Artemis 3.

The four astronauts for the historic Artemis 3 flight have also not been selected yet.

However, there will certainly be a woman or women on the flight, and astronauts other than light-skinned. That’s what Nasa said a long time ago.

The plan is for two of the four to step on the Moon. They spend just under a week on the surface of the Moon.

Artemis 1 -one important part of the flight was to observe how the new heat shield of Orion’s return capsule holds up when it heats up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

The capsule was lifted from the Pacific Ocean in December. Now NASA engineers have studied it in detail, even with X-rays.

The head of NASA John Honeycutt said on Tuesday that he was surprised by how well both the launch vehicle and Orion did on the test flight, says the website Space.com.

“SLS met all of our expectations and exceeded most of them,” said Honeycutt.

Director of the Orion program Howard Hu praised the module designed for Orion’s astronauts. He reminded that Nasa was able to carry out the 161 tests planned for the flight. In addition, another 21 tests were performed.

Orion’s heat shield, however, lost more protective material than expected, says the website Space.com.

Correction 9.3. at 5:20 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly read that humans are returning to the Moon after a 23-year hiatus. In fact, man is returning to the Moon after a 50-year hiatus.