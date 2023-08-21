Space flights | Luna 25, which was aiming for the South Pole of the Moon, was already the fourth lander to be destroyed – next it is India’s turn to try

Russian Luna 25 probe smashed into the surface of the Moon on Saturday. The Russian space agency Roscosmos is investigating the cause of the failure.

Now India can reach the Moon’s south pole first. The area has never been explored with probes.

India’s satellite Chandrayaan 3 will try to reach the South Pole as early as Wednesday, August 23. The probe has lander Vikram and a small ATVcalled Pragyan.

Chandrayaan 3 has flown a long orbit from Earth to the Moon during July and August. It entered lunar orbit on August 6. August 17th about the thruster came off the lander Vikram.

One of Chandrayaan 3’s goals is to find water ice in the orbiting South Pole region.

Water ice has so far been found on the Moon only indirectly, with the help of different researchers and mappers. Water was found for the first time in 2008 – it was found by the equipment of Chandrayaan 1, the Indian satellite orbiting the moon at that time.

“All the probes now help to delineate where water could be found and how it could be used easily,” said NASA’s former chief historian before the destruction of Luna Roger Laundis In Scientific American.

If water ice were found, it would be useful for future flights.

“It would be nice to see someone succeed again,” hoped NASA’s former chief historian Roger Laundis In Scientific Americaneven before the fate of Luna 25.

Laundis pointed out that in recent years three different probes have failed to land: India, Israel and Japan. Now came the fourth in the series.

In 2019, India Chandrayaan-2 and The Bereshes of Israel failed to land intact on the surface of the Moon.

Lander of Japan Hakuto R-1 suffered the same fate last April. Only China has managed to land on the moon since 1976.

China’s landers Chang’e 3 and Chang’e 4 reached the Moon in 2013 and 2018. In addition, Chang’e 5 brought samples from the Moon all the way to Earth in December 2020.

Russia, or the Soviet Union at the time, last landed an intact lander on the Moon in 1976.

If Chandrayaan 3 succeeds, it pours faith in lunar projects again. The Indian lander may open an era in which a real rush of landers to the Moon’s south pole region begins.

Before the end of the 2020s, several probes from the United States, China and private space companies will land in the region of the moon’s south pole. Luna 25 also gets two followers.

The most important one, i.e. the astronauts’ Artemis 3 sounding flight near the Moon’s south pole at the end of 2025, is also marked in the series of US Artemis sounding flights.

The flight with which man will return to the Moon will therefore be moved to 2026.

China is already breathing down your neck, because Chinese astronauts are magic astronauts will land on the moon in 2030or even before that. This is what has been noted in the country’s space program, which has been going smoothly until now.

Russia seems to have fallen from the top of the space race.

Back in the 1980s, the Soviet Union was able to take probes intact, or almost intact, to the surface of the neighboring planet Venus. No other country has been able to do that yet.

One the explanation for the destruction of the Russian ballistic missile could be that Luna 25 was technically quite modest.

Luna was prepared for so long that some of the technology had time to become obsolete. It was assembled and prepared for more than 20 years. It weighed more than 1,700 kilograms when it left.

The departure was delayed for more than two years, he says website Space.com. One reason was that the European Space Agency, Esa, left the project.

The U.S. hot rover Viper will soon be looking for water ice on the Moon.

NASA that is, the US space administration has been looking at the devices that land on the moon a little more from the sidelines.

It can be afforded by a country that sent two people to the moon six times already in 1969-1972.

America’s momentum is now starting to pick up. The NASA-funded Viper rover will also search for water ice on the Moon, perhaps as early as 2024. It will be sent to the Moon private company Astrobotics.

Jumping on the moon the space company Micro-Nova’s radio will also aim near the Moon’s south pole before 2025. It is manufactured for Nasa by a private space company Intuitive Machines.

See also Radio | The rise of local radio stations ended in a short time - There is only one left Nasa will test three independent mini rovers on the Moon in 2025.

In addition Nasa will send three mini rovers to the moon as early as 2024.

Nasa wants to test how well small devices can cooperate with each other without being controlled by air traffic control.

Mini ATVs are exported to the Reiner Gamma area i.e. to the central parts of the Moon. The name of the project is Cadre.

Three rovers the size of suitcases map the surface of the moon with the help of 3D cameras and ground radar. Their journey takes only one lunar day, or about 14 Earth days.

Developing countries, for example, the United Arab Emirates, are also firmly aiming for the Moon. South Korea’s probe is also now orbiting the moon.

Japan’s failed radio was already included UAE ATV Rashed. However, it was built and designed largely with the support of the United States.

Read more: NASA’s manned spaceflight may be delayed due to SpaceX issues

Read more: NASA buys a lander from Jeff Bezos’ company

Read more: Nasa: Man returns to the moon after a break of half a century

Correction August 21st at 1:00 p.m.: The story mentioned that the United States once put six people on the moon. Correct is six times two people.