Space flights Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos space company rocket gets on test flight – live broadcast at around 5.30pm

January 14, 2021
New Shepard is scheduled to carry tourists, among other things, for a few minutes of space travel in the future.

Jeff Bezos is the founder of Blue Origin.­Picture: Blue Origin

E-commerce company Amazon’s CEO, the world’s second richest man Jeff Bezosin space airline Blue Origin will test its space rocket on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The HS shows the test flight of the Blue Shepard rocket and space capsule live. The rocket is scheduled to launch on a trip to Texas, USA at 5:45 p.m.

New Shepard is scheduled to carry tourists, among other things, for a few minutes of space travel in the future. Both the capsule and its launcher are reusable.

In addition to manned spaceflight, the company has also planned including the Blue Moon interrogator.

Blue Origin introduced his capsule in a video last year:

.

