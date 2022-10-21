Space | Finland’s own space situation center will soon monitor space to protect humanity

Asteroids and solar storms are among the worst threats that the National Space Agency helps prevent.

To Finland our own national space situation center will be established. It acquires information about threats to satellites, such as changes in space weather and collision hazards.

At the beginning of October, the Ministry of Transport and Communications established a steering group that will investigate the needs, funding and resources of the space situation center.

“Let’s find out what kind of national capability we should have and what the establishment of the center requires”, says the chairman of the steering group, head of unit Kaisa Laitinen from the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The ministry announced on Friday that the establishment of the space situation center is being investigated. Laitinen stated to HS that now it can already be said that the center will also be established.

A month ago, Finland joined the EU’s joint space situation center, which 15 countries are joining. Not all countries have yet signed the agreement.

To the steering group belonging to the head of the space research unit of the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ari-Matti Harri says that the Finns are excellent at helping in the mapping of space threats.

“We have a surprising amount of talent.”

According to Harri, the Space Situation Center monitors three types of threats. The first threat is objects orbiting the Earth. They include, for example, old satellites, other space junk and rock fragments orbiting the earth. Even a small piece can disable an important satellite.

Another thing to watch is space weather, the worst phenomenon for humanity would be a big solar storm hitting Earth. It could destroy communication links, navigation systems and even paralyze power grids.

Third and at worst, the biggest threat is objects from further away in space, which sometimes orbit the earth. These include, from largest to smallest, for example asteroids, meteoroids and meteors.

“That can be an existential threat,” says Harri. The phrase means a threat that can destroy humanity.

If such a threat is detected in time, an attempt can be made to prevent the collision, for example by changing the direction of the object. US Space Administration Nasa crashed a satellite in September facing the asteroid to test if its direction can be changed using this method. The test was successful.

The most familiar space weather phenomena to Finns are the northern lights.

Space According to Harri, threats must be monitored worldwide. When there is a whole network of observation stations in different parts of the world, the observation of objects floating in space is much more accurate than from one or only a few points.

When it comes to space, the Finns are particularly skilled, and the Finnish observation equipment is quite developed.

“As far as space is concerned, we make observations, analysis and forecasts,” says Harri.

Forecasting is important in other ways than just in case of large solar storms.

“In normal mode, the sun affects navigation and communication all the time.”

The steering group’s report should be ready by the end of next March. After that, Finland’s national space situation center will be established in stages over the course of 12 years. It produces information for the needs of society as a whole, including for use by the defense administration, research institutes and companies.