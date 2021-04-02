One of the aspects that is usually taken into account when evaluating an exhibition is the design of the space in terms of originality or ease of travel, in order to the concepts that you want to highlight. In the case of Therapy the great Room 5 on the second floor has been removed from the orthodox white cube format. It has been reformulated with structures that guide the promenade and combine different perspectives from the top or in view of the spectator who is on the floor of the room.

The solution provided by Mariano del Verme, At the request of the artistic director, it is interesting as a spatial correspondence between the different perspectives: it seeks to offer an exhibition that addresses a subject as complex and diverse as the relationship between art and psychoanalysis in this country.

It is important to note that the white cube format, identified as the exhibition system of modernity, is a clean, highly coded environment that removes everything that inhabits its interior from any interference unrelated to what is understood by art. Brian O’Doherty has likened it to the neatness of a laboratory, the sanctity of a church, or the solemnity of a courtroom.

This is what has been sought to alter in this case. Antecedents of this type can be traced, for example, to 1942, another exhibition with surrealist works in the gallery of Peggy guggenheim from New York. So it was the famous Viennese architect and designer Frederick Kiesler who created the appropriate environment of curved and convex walls and false ceilings.

But what is curious at the entrance of Therapy is the installation of Marisa Rubio “The businesswoman who regretted not living in the country”, as a waiting room in an exhibition that deals with psychoanalysis. Beyond the interesting splitting of personality into various heteronyms that the artist developed with Naranja Milano and Clara S. Does anyone who ever got psychoanalyzed in Argentina remember having passed through a waiting room before their session?