Space Failed engine test of Nasa’s new SLS launcher may delay first flight again – Video shows test progress

The engines were to be run for several minutes, but the test was stopped after just over a minute.

The United States testing of the space launcher, or NASA’s new launch vehicle, failed as planned on Saturday, January 16th. According to the news agency Reuters, among others.

The test was intended to run for the first time all the engines of the new Space Launch System (SLS) for several minutes, which would correspond to the situation when the rocket ascended into space. The test was interrupted after about a minute and 15 seconds.

Administrative Director of NASA Jim Bridenstinen according to Nasa will get a lot of useful information from the test. Based on the analysis, Nasa will decide whether the launcher can make its first scheduled unmanned flight in November 2021.

“Today was a good day,” Bridenstine said at the news conference despite the test being suspended. President Donald Trump appointed Bridenstine to the post in April 2018.

If the engine test has to be repeated, the unmanned first flight is expected to move until 2022, Reuters says.

SLS is already three years behind schedule and has exceeded its budget by $ 3 billion. The launcher has been developed since 2011, and the first flight was due to take place in November 2018. If SLS becomes available, it will be the largest launcher in the world.

Nassa aims to take astronauts to the Moon on its own in 2024 as part of the Artemis program. The goals also include the establishment of a base on the Moon.

President Trump has tried to speed up the U.S. moon program. It has also been known that China’s space program is targeting the Moon before 2029. China also plans to build a permanent base on the Moon for its space pilots.

During the development of SLS, private companies such as SpaceX have managed to build launchers at lower costs.