Space exploration UAE spacecraft Al-Amal arrives on Mars orbit first – two more probes are now arriving on the red planet

Next, a Chinese sonar arrives in orbit immediately. It is followed by the big American ATV, Perseverance.

Planet Three sounders, almost stern, will arrive in orbit on Mars today, Tuesday evening. The play will be opened by the United Arab Emirates sonar Al-Amal. It brakes Mars into orbit on Tuesday at or about 5:30 p.m.

Followed soon by the Chinese and US equipment. They all left Earth last July.

Bustle thus, it is sufficient for the orbit of Mars. This has never been seen before in the history of space probes.

After all, Mars is quite far away, now more than 180 million kilometers from Earth. The distance to the moon, for example, is only about 0.38 million kilometers.

No country sends to Mars equipment weighing only up to tons. However, we can hardly talk about congestion. The various devices still have to take neighbors into account in their own radio orbit on Mars.

Air traffic control In Dubai, the United Arab Emirates will follow the signal closely as Al-Amal brakes its way to the Martian orbit on Tuesday, February 9th. There is still more than 77,000 kilometers per hour before braking.

Dubai, ATC has Tuesday a half-hour period, wherein all of the spoke is tensioned. Namely, it will take a while for Al-Amal’s signal to erode on Earth and, in particular, for Dubai air traffic control.

The signal indicates whether the minutes were successfully braked. The sonar brakes on its orbit in its own direction.

If everything is going fine, Al-Amal begins to prepare immediately for his mission.

Hopefully already in the summer, the probe will capture the Martian atmosphere. The work will take at least one year on Mars. One year on Mars is 687 Earth days.

Through Al-Amal, for example, we receive continuous weather reports from Mars. It sounds amusing, but there may soon be several sensitive devices on the surface of Mars.

Even now, there are two working devices, the U.S. ATV Curiosity and the Landing Insight. They are worth protecting, for example, when a nasty sandstorm on Mars approaches.

Thanks to Al-Amal, planetary scientists will soon know more and more about the Martian atmosphere. Among other things, it studies the transport of hydrogen and oxygen in different layers of the atmosphere.

“We were preparing transition to the orbit of Mars as well as we can, ”said the science director of air traffic control Sarah Al-Amir to the press in late January.

The sonar is programmed to deal with various problems on its own in about 27 minutes as its brake engines slow Mars into orbit.

“When we first get information about braking, the probe has already braked about half of the time,” he told the press Pete Withnell From the University of Boulder, Colorado, USA. He is responsible for Al-Amal’s software.

“So we’re not interacting with the sonar in real time,” Withnell said of the delay. That delay everyone has to endure on Mars whenever they communicate near Mars.

The distance is always so great that the radio signal travels to Earth from Mars every minute. This is despite the fact that the signal travels in space at the speed of light, about 300,000 kilometers per second.

There is no way to speed up communication back and forth. So are the laws of physics.

“We couldn’t even test the engines properly before we left. You see, we could have damaged the sonar. We tested the braking for just a few seconds, ” Omran Sharaf said New Scientist.

“The wait is nerve-wracking,” says Sharf.

Engines were also not tested on Al-Amal’s journey. They were used for track repairs, but for a short time, always less than a minute.

If braking succeeds, it still takes more than two months for space engineers to test Al-Amal’s equipment. The sonar then begins to measure the Martian atmosphere.

“Hopefully in September we will start to have aggregated information about the Martian atmosphere. So the kind of data we can share, ”Sharaf says.

Many space agencies and universities have helped the young space state in the development of the sonar. However, the UAE is not quite a novice in space matters. In the 21st century, the Earth has received satellites for orbiting the Earth.

Al-Amal opens up new views of Mars. Of course, the red planet is already orbiting as many as six functional and different satellites.

They come from five different countries or organizations. However, they have all settled at the equatorial level so that they can only observe Mars part at a time.

Al-Amal orbits instead, orbiting Mars on a large oval orbit. This is how the sonar sees each turn all of Mars at once. One round lasts nine days. The sonar can capture its location from Mars fairly quickly with its equipment.

The three main devices of the sonar all measure the atmosphere of Mars. One device measures the Martian atmosphere at different wavelengths, from infrared to ultraviolet. This gives a comprehensive picture of the atmosphere, says Sharif.

Al-Amalin the data collected may answer a question that has plagued planetary scientists for a long time. How and why do different gases escape from the Martian atmosphere into space?

The gravity of Mars is large enough to keep the gases close to its surface. However, this is not the case. The Martian atmosphere the density is less than one percent the density of the Earth’s atmosphere.

When the gases escape into space, it leaves our neighbor Mars cold, dry and at the same time lifeless.

In ancient times it was different. Mars was warmer and wetter on the surface. It is known from dried river beds.

On Wednesday On February 10, Al-Amal gets a big brother, that is, follows from China. The Earth’s sonar Tianwen-1 also brakes Mars into orbit. The sonar has a landing gear and an ATV on board.

The Chinese space administration CNSAS has already photographed the planet about 2.2 million kilometers away using a camera in Tianwen. The distance to the destination is less than a million kilometers.

Chinese spacecraft and lander Tianwen-1 have already captured their target. It will reach the orbit of Mars with these views on February 10th.­

Five the flight path of a tonne-heavy entity was repaired last Friday. Once on the track, it detaches the lander and ATV towards the Marshal. However, this may not be the case until May.

With these prospects on Thursday, February 18, the largest and most beautiful will then enter the orbit of Mars. The U.S. space agency Nasa is not going to.

Its expensive ATV Perseverance, in Finnish Sisu, immediately goes down. It is braked to the surface of Mars with these prospects late at night Finnish time. ATV speed drops rapidly over travel speed, ie over 70,000 kilometers per hour to walking speed

This SUV-sized ATV is looking for a good place to land on its own and on its own Jerezon crater. The area is at the mid-latitudes of Mars. The crater is surrounded by a dry lake area, river beds and the strata of Mars to explore.

Nassa’s big ATV Perseverance often searches Mars for signs of life with various devices.­

Persevarencen air traffic control in California also has its own tight minutes. Air traffic control can only wait for a signal from Mars that the landing was successful. The wait is familiar, and Nasa already has his own saying on it: “seven minutes of horror”.

Persevarence weighs over a thousand pounds. Still, it should hit the surface of Mars fairly lightly. Numerous brake pads and rockets help here.

There is experience with this. In August 2012, Nasa got a big ATV on the surface of Mars in this way Curiosity. It has already traveled more than 24 kilometers on Mars.