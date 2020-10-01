Space exploration The moon radiates up to 200 times more strongly than on Earth – “A two-month stay would still be safe

If bases are ever built on the Moon, they should be carefully protected.

Soon will be 48 years since the last time a man walked on the lunar crust. On December 14, 1972, the Apollo 17 hot module rose from the Taurus-Littrow Valley on its way back to Earth.

Since then, only sonar has visited the Moon. There was no longer a political order for expensive manned spaceflight when the United States showed that it had beaten the Moon in a Soviet race.

Now People are going to be sent to the moon again.

The U.S. space agency Nasa recently unveiled an ambitious one their plans to get the first female astronaut to the lunar crust already in 2024.

The European Space Agency (Esa), for its part, has hacked a plan to build the Moon up permanent bases.

Building a moon base would be an extremely expensive and difficult project. In addition, an invisible and deadly threat awaits the potential inhabitants of the Moon.

The background radiation of space is very strong on the Moon. There was no danger to astronauts who spent only a couple of days at a time on the lunar crust.

In prolonged presence, radiation doses would even rise to be life-threatening.

The moon does not have a protective magnetic field, so its surface is constantly whipped by high-energy particles in space and solar flares.

“ “There could be two months in a month. It wouldn’t be insanely dangerous yet. ”

German-Chinese the research team has now accurately measured the daily radiation dose that a person on the Moon would receive.

The Apollo astronauts did have radiation dosimeters in their costumes, but they mainly monitored the radiation exposure that accumulated throughout the flight.

Science Advances Measurements published in the journal Science now show that the radiation on the surface of the Moon is about 200 times stronger than on the surface of the Earth.

“There could be two months in a month. It wouldn’t be insanely dangerous yet, ”says the astrophysicist Robert Wimmer-Schweingruber ScienceNews news service.

Wimmer-Schweingruber, who works at Christian Albrecths University, was involved in designing a device to measure radiation.

The device crashed into the lunar crust aboard a Chinese Chang’e sonar last year. A Chinese probe landed on the wrong side of the Moon in Von Kármán’s crater in January 2019 and continues measurements there.

Radiation dose measured in sieves. Every month, a human is exposed to a radiation dose of exactly 1,369 microsievert, that is, 1.37 millisieverts, every day. To understand a number, it needs to be proportioned a bit.

On Earth, natural background radiation is about 2-3 millisieverts a year. This is the basis for the calculation of the Moon’s 200-fold radiation compared to Earth.

However, Finns are exposed to a slightly higher radiation dose of 5.9 millisieverts per year on average. Most are caused by radon in indoor air, Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority says.

On the surface of the moon, the average annual dose of Finns would thus be reached in just a few days. The safe annual radiation dose allowed to nuclear power plant workers, 20 millisieverts, would be reached in two weeks, Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority website.

These are still quite safe radiation doses. Lowest annual radiation dose, which can be statistically found to have no connection with the development of cancers, is one hundred millisieverts.

“ Radiation accumulates in the body and can cause cancer before long.

Radiation security boundaries bang quickly in the Moon the longer you stay there.

If one lived on the surface of the Moon for a year, man would already be exposed to a dose of 500 millisieverts. That’s twice as much as Fukushima nuclear power plant emergency workers were allowed in an emergency after the 2011 accident.

Radiation accumulates in the body and can soon cause cancer and, for example, cataracts.

Of course, astronauts are also exposed to radiation at the International Space Station (ISS). During their mission, which lasts about six months, they are exposed to the same amount of radiation as a person would receive in two months on the Moon.

The radiation meter is inside the Chang’e probe, behind a hatch that protects against the cold of the night, and is protected in much the same way as a human in his space suit. The readings thus correspond to the radiation that a person would receive despite his protective suit.

Structures made for the moon should be protected by a layer about a meter of lunar surface to keep background radiation out, the researchers calculate.

“ A protective chamber with ten meters of water on top should be dug.

Background radiation an even more dangerous threat is the Sun.

From time to time, strong bursts and massive eruptions of the corona occur in the Sun, which when they hit the Moon can radiate astronauts from the dead at once.

One such eruption fortunately occurred between the last two hearings in 1972. At that time, a powerful storm broke out in the Sun in the summer, manifested on Earth as exceptionally strong northern lights and electrical disturbances.

Dozens of American sea mines explode off the coast of Vietnam after a particle storm stirred the magnetic triggers.

If astronauts had been walking on the surface of the moon just then, they would probably have received a lethal dose of radiation.

If the Moon were to be inhabited for longer periods, the structures would have to be protected from radiation.

For solar flares, a protective chamber should be dug with ten meters of water on top to absorb the radiation.

Current satellites are able to provide a half-hour advance warning solar flares. During that time, astronauts should have time to shelter.

Also the surface of the moon, the so-called regolite, is viciously fine-grained. Moon dust penetrates everywhere. Sharp rock dust can damage the lungs and DNA and predispose to cancer.

On Apollo flights, astronauts struggled with moon dust as it was forcibly transported with them to the heat module. Served as a hot module pilot on the last Apollo flight Harrison Schmitt got hay fever from the dust similar allergy symptoms.