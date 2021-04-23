Space exploration The minicopter flew on Mars for the second time, and pilots are already beginning to know how the helicopter behaves in awkward conditions

The second flight took more than 50 seconds. There are longer flights ahead. The last three test the boundaries of a minicopter Ingenuity.

Minicopter Ingenuity was already flying on the surface of Mars again on Thursday. The flight was made in the afternoon just before five o’clock Finnish time.

The helicopter soared into the air when it was noon on Mars in the crater of the Jezero. Then the winds will be calm in those medium latitudes of Mars.

The helicopter climbed about five meters. On its first flight on Monday, April 19, it was allowed to hover just over three feet high.

Air traffic control also moved the helicopter sideways a little more than before, i.e. a few meters. By the way, the flight did not differ much from the first.

With Ingenuity, a camera that took color pictures also came into the air. It depicted the terrain of Mars in different directions. The helicopter then returned to its place of departure. The entire flight was over in 51.9 seconds. The first flight was about 12 seconds shorter.

Ingenuity had received instructions and a program from Earth and air traffic control the night before.

That all sounds easy, but the minicopter has never been seen in the Martian atmosphere before.

Now engineers are already beginning to know how the helicopter will behave under Martian conditions, he commented Håvard Grip On Nasa’s website. He is one of the people in charge of the flight.

In the first on the flight on Monday, images were taken mainly by the Mars ATV Persevarence with its Navcam and Mastcam-Z cameras. The ATV was at that time about 64 meters from the helicopter.

Monday’s flight was a thing of the past because it was the first controlled aircraft motor flight on another celestial body.

The flight was photographed by zooming. The image now covered a slightly wider area. This gave the cameras a better view of the entire flight range, which is narrow and at most a hundred meters long.

The second camera of the minicopter Ingenuity also shot its own shadow on the rise on Thursday, April 22nd. The upper right corner shows part of one leg of the helicopter.­

Chopper will fly at least three more days in the coming days. The deadline set for the flight is approaching, and therefore the rest of the flights are scheduled to take place soon. Flights are operated every 3-4 days, says the online magazine Spacenews.

The next flights are already bolder. Ingenuity takes its skills to the extremes. Eventually, it lands far from where it left off. So far, the helicopter has yet to return close to its point of departure.

On the third flight, the helicopter will be taken over a distance of more than 50 meters. On the fourth and fifth flights, a lot of risks may be taken, and the helicopter may break down.

“We’ll eventually fly it against the wind, and increase its speed. We want to know where Ingenuity’s borders are, ”said Flight Planner MiMi Aung From Nassa before flights.

Size The main task of a Mars flight is not to fly a helicopter but to look for signs of life in the soil of Mars using the equipment of the ATV Perveverance.

It will begin its two-year contract in May. There are dozens of miles to go on the surface of the red planet, if all goes well.