Space exploration The last specimens of imported moonstones are opened almost 50 years after they are sealed

Approximately 381 kilograms of lunar rocks and dust were brought to Earth from Apollo hearings in 1969–1972. Geologists are now opening the final samples.

Moonstones has been imported into the country in considerable quantities, more than 381 pounds. Researching them has taken and is still taking time.

Now the end is approaching. The last lunar samples from the six Apollo hearings from 1969 to 1972 began opening last week on March 23rd.

The sample lot code number was 73001 and it waited nearly 50 years for its seals to open.

The samples were taken and sealed in December 1972 by astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt In the highlands of Taurus-Littrow.

On the Apollo 17 flight, they collected a total of 110.4 pounds of moonstones.

Seals was demolished at the Astromaterials Research Department in Houston, Texas. Prior to that, the samples were imaged by X-rays.

The sample tubes were then weighed. After opening, any gases were first recovered from the second sample.

Harrison Schmitt sampled the Moon in December 1972. Of the 12 astronauts who visited the Moon, Schmitt was the only real geologist.

Astronauts once wanted to take samples of the Taurus-Littrow Valley landslide. With a hammer, they struck two tubes about 35 centimeters long on the surface of the Moon.

Astronauts seal another tube on the surface of the Moon, that is, practically in a vacuum.

One of the pipes was opened in late February. Scientists tried to capture the gases that may have been trapped inside the tube already on the surface of the Moon.

The sample may contain volatile substances such as lunar ice and carbon dioxide. Knowing their composition can help when the stones from future Artemis hearings are sometimes compared and examined.

Nasa plans to return with its astronauts to the Moon on several Artemis flights in the second half of the 2020s. The first unmanned Artemis flight is already being prepared in Florida.

Closed The amount of gas in the Apollo sample is likely to be very small.

The gases in the sample can be identified with a new time mass spectrometer that measures the composition of the sample very accurately.

In this way, the masses of the molecules can be determined accurately.

Until the 1970s, such sensitive devices did not yet exist. Indeed, the sample took decades to study rocks and dust with new scientific and technological methods and equipment. Now it is possible.

Perhaps in the 2070s, someone will examine, probably by new methods, samples collected from Artemis hearings.

Moonstone researchers also designed tools to carefully open sample containers imported from the Moon. Nothing was allowed to escape into the surrounding air.

Moon dust appears in the newly opened sample tube number 73001.

Once opened sample 73001 was preceded by sample 73002, which opened as early as 2019.

The material of both looks the same, at least before they are pushed out of the tube and divided into pieces half a centimeter long, says In Nasa’s press release Ryan Zeiglerone of the employees responsible for Apollo ‘s samples.

More than 110,000 samples of the Moon have already been listed. The soil of the Moon is already quite familiar to geologists. Nasa received a total of hundreds of pounds of samples from six different areas on Apollo flights.

Surprises may come, of course. The moon is also not uniform everywhere. There is still enthusiasm involved in the research.

“We are the first to see these samples taken 50 years ago. It’s like a child in a candy store, ”he says Juliane Gross Space.comonline magazine.

Apollo program allowed NASA to develop in-flight sampling.

At Artemis hearings, astronauts work near the cold South Pole. There the sun only shines in certain places. The environment is frozen and the light is much steeper.

The soil on the moon is certainly also different than on Apollo flights near the lunar equator.

Designers of Artemis flights have taken into account the conditions of the new flights when designing the tools to be used for Artemis flights, says Zeigler.

“Work did not begin on the tools of the first flight, the Apollo 11, in July 1972. Work will continue on the tools in use on the Apollo 17 in December 1972 and on equipment that performed well on the flight.”

Lunar The South Pole near its subsurface water ice can give more clues as to where the Earth’s and Moon’s water originally came from.

“Comet, asteroids, solar wind, or somewhere else?” asks the head of the planetary science department at NASA Lori Glaze.

New data suggests that some of the water and water vapor was already in the accumulating disk from which the Earth and later the Moon were born more than four billion years ago.

Moon dust was also imaged by X-ray before the seal was opened.

