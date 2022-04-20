Space exploration Space telescope Webb’s measuring devices are already ultra-cold – “dark current” must not interfere with important measurements

Measurement of thermal radiation from distant stars and galaxies begins in the summer. The temperature of MIRI, Webb’s important measuring device, is now below -267 degrees.

Space telescope James Webb is now cool. All Webb devices are at least 233 degrees below zero.

Just before Easter, U.S. space agency Nasa said it got Webb’s four gauges very cold on April 7th.

Extreme coldness is a condition for James Webb, the so-called revolutionary space telescope, to obtain accurate observations from afar. For example, Webb measures the thermal radiation of distant objects.

About the equipment the most important is MIRI, which measures the first stars and galaxies in the universe. The radiation journey from these sites to measuring devices has taken more than 12.5 billion years.

Such a distant space has not been directly explored before. Nasa and the European Space Agency Esa developed sensitive equipment for years.

The MIRIN components of the important device have been cooled to as low as minus 267 degrees. Cooling required its own “refrigerator,” which traveled with Webb to the L2 point in space at the beginning of the year.

MIRI is to be used for at least ten years. If all goes well, the device can measure heat radiation from space for closer than 20 years.

Miri and its shelters in recent revisions on Earth last year. Now it has been made ultra cold.

MIRI and other devices began to cool immediately after the Webb space telescope was launched into space from French Guiana on December 25, 2021.

During the flight, the temperature of the equipment dropped to minus 183 degrees Celsius in the natural cold of space.

During the month, the equipment cooled further to its destination when a thermal shield the size of a tennis court was opened in a complex operation.

Webb’s four most important devices are now in the shadow of five layers of protection. The cover protects the devices from the effects of the Sun, Earth and Moon.

With the help of protection, the temperature of the equipment was reduced to -233 degrees. However, MIRI required a cold of at least -267 degrees for accurate measurements.

Webb’s advanced “refrigerator,” or rather cryostatcooled the device to ultra – cold using circulating liquid helium.

MIRI’s coldness of -267 degrees Celsius is only about six degrees Celsius above absolute zero, ie -273.15 degrees. The Kelvin scale measures temperature in degrees from that zero point.

The heat radiation is directed to the MIRI furnace, where it causes very precise causes. Observation image.

Nasan engineers have already begun inspections of their refrigeration equipment. This is how they ensure that MIRI works as expected.

Even the own motion of the atoms in the measuring device can interfere with the measurements. Scientists call the phenomenon dark current.

Dark current can confuse the correct signal from space in the detector. This can distort the measurements.

If the temperature of the measuring device rises by one degree, the amount of dark current rises by about ten times, says Nasa’s press release.

MIRI initially measures the very distant thermal radiation of the universe.

As research gains momentum, cameras and spectrographs from MIRI and other devices will reveal the chemistry, temperature, density, and velocity of many space objects. One important target is the atmosphere of exoplanets.

MIRI therefore also includes filters. They allow Webb to prevent glare from a nearby star or stars on the exoplanet under study.

Nasan scientists are now designing more test images of individual stars. The destinations are closer than what Webb aims for, so easy destinations for Webb.

One test description has already been published by Nasa from the star. The brightness of the picture surprised. The equipment is now being further refined.

In the summer, Webb’s 6.5-meter mirror will take action. Exactly six months have passed since the departure.

Webb first describes deep space. It is the era of the universe when the first stars, galaxies and black holes were born.

Something completely new is expected for human eyes and research.