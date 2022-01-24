Space exploration Space Telescope Webb finally settled on its destination – facing final adjustments ahead of expected discoveries

Webb was directed to his destination at point L2 in space. Now the telescope mirrors are set up and tuned into one big mirror.

Pair a curve and a small pirouette at the end of a long journey.

It looked like the space telescope Webb’s orbit on Sunday and Monday as it began to settle at its destination, the L2 point in nearby space.

The journey of about 1.5 million kilometers thus ended last night. Webb was guided by rockets into its orbit at L2. United States Space Administration Nasa talks about success on its website.

Webb observes from there especially distant space for years. Astronomers expect completely new images and data from areas not previously explored.

Webb describes space at the infrared wavelength. For example, thermal radiation tells the formation of galaxies and stars better than ordinary visible light.

L2 is one of the five points of Lagrange in the near space and beyond the orbit of the Moon. There, Webb stays on his own little track – and cold. It is not disturbed by other pieces of space there.

Human the device manufactured by L2 may remain sheltered for years to come. Small rockets or nozzles help.

They have been used by various probes to set up good L-points in the past. Astronomers have long known about the properties of these L-points.

The places of almost stable centers of gravity were first calculated by a Swiss mathematician Leonhard EulerIn the 1750s. French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange introduced five of them in 1772. The name becomes an abbreviation for the L-point.

The calculations are part of the so-called three-piece problem that already plagued Isaac Newton (1642–1726).

Today it is known that of the five points, only L4 and L5 are completely stable. Some small asteroids have settled at these points to orbit the Sun.

The rest of Lagrange’s scores, L1, L2, and L3, are shaky for a long time. Objects that settle on them usually drift off the point slowly. Small changes accumulate in the track of the songs, and before long the song deviates from a stable point.

However, keeping the spacecraft in orbit on L2 requires relatively little rocket force.

The question for the layman is: If Webb now also orbits the Sun a little farther than Earth, shouldn’t it take more time to orbit the Sun than from Earth? So more than a year?

Normally yes. But Webb is made to keep up with the Earth as it orbits the Sun.

Although Lagrange’s scores are a haven for stability in space, and asteroids end up in them.

It is quite certain that an asteroid will hit Webb sooner or later, but probably small. It doesn’t necessarily destroy a mirror or an expensive project.

Thus, the risk has been calculated in the U.S. space administration in Nassa, which built the mirror. Its price swelled over the years to more than ten billion dollars, more than nine billion euros.

Webbin the orbit at L2 is oval. One round lasts half a year.

The track is carefully thought out. Webb never falls in the shadow of the Earth or the Moon on its orbit.

This allows Webb to shoot around the clock, unlike its predecessor Hubble. Hubble is still overshadowed by the Earth every 90 minutes. It interferes with the detection of objects.

Webb is able to keep in touch with the Earth. There are three major radio antennas on Earth. They are in Australia, Spain and California.

Webb can send and receive commands at least twice a day. Usually, air traffic control splits commands for a week at a time.

Webb’s mirrors were prepared for the journey at length and thoroughly.

Webbin mirrors are meant to provide information about what the universe was like 13.5 billion years ago.

Starting next summer, the finished main mirror will capture space and the universe more accurately and deeper than ever.

Air traffic control began to lay out Webb mirrors as early as January 12th. That’s exactly what to do.

For departure, this most accurate telescope in history had to be compressed into a small space. The large mirror was therefore split into hexagonal sections.

Before the summer, Webb uses 18 mirrors to take “play pictures”. They are so vague and flimsy that the mirror is hardly published by the U.S. space agency Nasa.

Each of Webb’s 18 mirrors is enhanced using these images. Behind each mirror are seven small motors that can be controlled by commands from Earth.

The goal is one accurate mirror. The tuning of everything will last until the end of April.

With the help of the pictures, the honeycomb parts of the mirror are slowly joined together precisely. If you want to move the position of the mirrors by one millimeter, it can take an entire working day.

When the mirror is complete, the parts are exactly one nanometer apart. The human hair is then not suitable between the seams of the mirror.

Mirrors fine-tuning is almost child’s play compared to Webb’s beginnings. Webb had to be opened in several stages. Despite the fears, everything went to the button.

This is how Webb tunes its devices during the spring

January-February

Webb begins to cool because its mirror is in the shade of the sunshade and away from heat sources. It takes several weeks before it has cooled well below -200 degrees.

One of the most sensitive devices measuring infrared, Miri, is only in tune if the temperature of seven Kelvin is around. In Finnish, it only works properly in about 266 degrees below zero.

Webbille may still have a small repair on the track, which it now permanently orbits for years on L2.

The web has been packed with refrigeration technology to make sure that heat is achieved. In principle, the temperature in a vacuum in space is about -270 degrees.

At L2, it must also be ensured at the outset that any water that may be trapped between the Webb components during departure must not freeze in the mirrors or detectors.

March-April

Webbin the accuracy is tuned so that one of its sensors is aligned and locked to a bright residue.

The star has not yet been selected. It is quite certainly in the Great Magellanic Cloud, which, despite its name, is a nearby galaxy in the Milky Way.

The stars of this dwarf galaxy were chosen as candidates even before departure. The galaxy is visible to the naked eye in the southern hemisphere.

That single target star is alternately the target of all 18 mirrors. Webb takes pictures of it and measures infrared. They are likely to be distorted at first.

The mirrors are then moved slightly and refined again, one mirror at a time into a large line. Webb will then start to be at its lowest temperature, at least 233 degrees Celsius.

May, part of June

The devices are still being tuned. For example, air traffic control tests how well Webb tracks nearby moving objects, such as asteroids, comets, moons, and planets in our solar system.

June-July

Webb first, capture spectacular subjects from near and far. A spectacular ensemble of them will be put together for Nassa’s press conference. The day will be specified later.

At the end of July, the daily drilling of Webb is expected to begin. It can observe space in the light of fresh data for up to 20 years. Webb was originally given a lifespan of only 5.5 years.

The reason is in the fuel. The departure went so well at Christmas that no major track repairs were needed. This saved fuel.

It’s a whole other matter whether Webb’s equipment will last in the cold for decades.

Under investigation at least enough in space. Many groups of astronomers have already wanted Webb to watch. 286 sites and projects have been decided on initially.