Space exploration Should Finland have its own astronaut? Sini Merikallio, who has been very advanced in the European astronaut search, says what is required in the task

Sini Merikallio, who worked as a space researcher, was among the 192 best applicants in Esa’s astronaut search. According to him, astronauts are required to have more evenness and certainty than supermater starry moments.

See you in this decade the first Finn in space? The European Space Agency (ESA) announced that it was looking for new astronauts after a break of more than ten years, and Finns also have the opportunity to apply.

In the most recent application round in 2008, 336 Finns applied for an astronaut, and as many as 29 of them reached the top ten percent in the second application stage. The most advanced Finn reached the top ten in the final application phase.

Eventually, six of the more than 8,000 applicants were selected as new astronauts.

Read more: The European Space Agency is looking for new astronauts after a break of more than ten years

Although the competition for astronaut positions is extremely fierce, no superhuman needs to be an astronaut, says a student of veterinary medicine at the University of Helsinki Sini Merikallio.

“Astronauts are just ordinary people where we are,” Sini Merikallio recalls.­

He applied for ESA as an astronaut in the latest search and reached the third stage of the search among the 192 best applicants.

“Astronauts are just ordinary people where we are, and in the end, the profession demands more of the kindness, reliability, and certainty of character than the occasional superhero star moments.”

Merikallio became interested in space for the first time in high school. It was then that he was fascinated by all sorts of extremes that space exploration offered: incomprehensible orders of magnitude, energy concentrations, densities, and distances.

He studied electrical engineering and space research at the Helsinki University of Technology. However, the idea of ​​applying for an astronaut only arose at the point when Esa announced his new recruitments.

“Of course, he had already thought about it earlier, what it would be like to travel on the rocket’s beak to orbit. But it wasn’t until the application process began that idea became realistic. ”

Although Merikallio had not purposefully sought to be an astronaut, his career until then was in itself a good preparation for the search.

In his second year of study, Merikallio attended a lecture on Mars research and decided to ask the lecturer if there would be jobs available for a student interested in Mars.

Merikallio applied for and got a job at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, where he did research mainly on Mars and climate change. In addition, he was involved in the development of a Finnish invention, the electric sail.

In the early part of the millennium, Merikallio even participated in an experiment in which scientists practiced living in the conditions of Mars in the wilderness of Utah.

The selection process after that, Merikallio realized that he could have prepared for the search even more thoroughly by studying, for example, Russian and other languages.

Russian studies are part of the basic training of an astronaut, as Russian is the second official language of the International Space Station.

Additional points would also have been earned for hobbies that constantly move at risk limits: flying, diving and mountaineering.

“I used to fly gliding myself, but if I had been seriously prepared for a career as an astronaut, I could have trained as a pilot of a small plane, for example.”

However, Merikallio does not believe that astronaut search could be perfectly prepared at all.

“Quite a lot of weight in that choice was placed on things like attitude, personal chemistry between applicants and, more generally, life experience. It can easily be missed if you prepare too one-eyed just for an astronaut’s career, ”says Merikallio.

“So that kind of diversity is good for the applicant. It was also seen in the tests that the search went a long way with a wide variety of different backgrounds. ”

Read more: Finland also needs its own astronaut, space scientists demand – “We have to invest in the future and not just in pulp cooking”

Merikallion for, the application process eventually took about six months. After submitting the application, he received an invitation to the first tests held in Hamburg, Germany.

Cognitive tests tested, among other things, the applicants’ memory, spatial perception, gesture skills and psychomotor coordination.

Psychological tests, in turn, created motivation, flexibility, empathy, competitiveness, self-confidence, and openness.

The next search phase in Cologne focused on psychological interviews. Out of just under 200 applicants, only about twenty candidates made it, and Merikallio was no longer among them. Overall, however, the experience was positive.

“I remember how we always went before the test days with other applicants to spend the evening in the city and get to know each other. There was a really top notch out there, and instead of such a crooked competition, we had a really good team spirit. ”

Afterwards in mind, the outcome of the application process also proved to be correct. For more than ten years, Merikallio has, among other things, changed the field from a space researcher to a veterinarian.

“At the moment, it would be hard to imagine that the work of an astronaut could be as much new and miraculous as that of animal physiology.”

So have the astronaut dreams been finally dug up?

“At first, I thought that I obviously do not get longer again, as I’ve only gotten started a new career. But then I started to think that for a moment, I would now have a perfect combination to become an astronaut: a doctorate in engineering and, on top of that, an understanding of medicine and physiology, ”says Merikallio.

“So yes, the idea has started to get a little fascinated again. You have to think. ”