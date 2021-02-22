Space exploration Nasa reports the latest information on the Mars ATV – live broadcast around 9 p.m.

The United States The space administration will tell on Monday at 9 pm Finnish time what now belongs to the new ATV that landed on Mars last week. There will be fresh photos and also a video.

The Perseverance research facility landed on its own in the Jezero Crater on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Jezero was apparently a giant lake district about 3.5 billion years ago. The search for signs of a possible ancient life is the most important task of Perseverance.

The ATV is now preparing for its research. Scientists are preparing several devices for the contract. The ATV has also had to locate with the help of the Sun where the Earth is. Preparations are estimated to take at least a week and a half.