Space exploration More than 300 Finns applied for the European Space Agency as an astronaut

Esa has been looking for new astronauts for the first time in more than a decade. Astronauts will be selected after a multi-stage selection process in October 2022.

In total 307 The Finn has applied for an astronaut for the European Space Agency, the organization informs on their website. Of the Finnish applicants, 59 are women and 248 are men.

European Space Agency (ESA) said earlier in the spring he would begin a generational change and looking for new astronauts for the first time in more than a decade.

From applicants at least a master’s degree in science, medicine, engineering, mathematics, or computer science was expected.

In addition, applicants were required to be nationals of Esa’s member countries and to have at least three years’ work experience in their field. Esa includes 22 European countries, in addition to Finland, France, Germany, Romania and Norway, among others.

A total of more than 22,000 applications came from across Europe. The highest number of applicants came from France (7,137) and the second largest from Germany (3,700).

The previous one Esa once applied for astronauts in 2008. At that time, there were a total of 8,413 official applicants.

Compared to the previous application, the proportion of female applicants rose from 15 per cent to 24 per cent this year. The organization said in the past that it encouraged women in particular to apply for the position.

“It is gratifying to see that the gender distribution of applicants is increasing, but the figures also show that more work needs to be done in the space sector to achieve gender balance,” says Esa, Director of Human and Robotics. David Parker Esan in the press release.

Esan astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Nassa astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Jaxa astronaut Akihiko Hoshide inside the capsule on their way to the International Space Station in April 2021.

Open there are about 20 astronaut seats.

Esa also chooses one para-astronaut, for the first time in all space history. A person is chosen as a para-astronaut who, due to physical limitations, would not be suitable for a regular astronaut program. He serves as part of another astronaut team.

The astronaut selection process includes a six-stage screening that takes a year and a half. Selection includes, among other things, psychological and cognitive tests, medical tests, and interviews.

The main job of astronauts is to participate in long space flights to the International Space Station. There, they operate and maintain the modules of the station, conduct scientific experiments, and also act as guinea pigs for these experiments themselves.