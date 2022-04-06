Thursday, April 7, 2022
Space exploration Hubble discovered the big star very far from the early days of the universe – space’s own superlens magnified vision

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in World Europe
The gravitational lens magnified a very distant star named Earendel. It may be the first generation of stars in the universe.

Space telescope Hubble has photographed a star that is 12.9 billion light-years from Earth. That means it took 12.9 billion years for the star to reach Earth.

The farthest known star has been nicknamed Earendel. It is the farthest single star observed. Earendel is old English and means “morning star” or “rising light”.

