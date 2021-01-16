On December 17, 2020, in the middle of a freezing night and in the middle of nowhere in Inner Mongolia, the capsule of the Chinese mission Chang’e 5 landed on the snow after a fall of 5,000 kilometers. The information has been overshadowed by the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, which continues to monopolize everyone’s attention. However, this was important news because the capsule returned to Earth with 2 kilos of lunar samples, more precisely 1.5 kg of moon dust and 500 grams of rocks from the ground. A feat that had not been achieved for over forty years. The last pieces of Earth’s natural satellite had indeed been brought back by the American Apollo and Soviet Luna missions. Also, with its lunar samples, China became the third country to land the moon, after the United States and the USSR. The success of this mission confirms China’s status as a space power, on which we will now have to seriously rely.

Return on the Chang’e 5 mission, which took up a double challenge, both technical, with a controlled acrobatic return to Earth maneuver, and scientific, thanks to the analysis of samples from a hitherto unexplored area. After taking off on November 24 from Wenchang, in the south of the country, the Chinese mission’s lander successfully landed on Tuesday, December 1. Then a robotic arm collected lunar dust as valuable as it was repulsive (read below) while a drill dug to extract rocks from deep. The samples were taken from the Ocean of Storms, an area with younger rocks (1.2 billion years old) than samples more than 3 billion years old from the Russian and American missions. Their analysis will allow us to better understand the recent history of the Moon but also, perhaps, to assess the geological interest of the lunar soil.

Technological feat

Regarding the technological feat, China managed to take off again, from the Moon, the capsule, which then went into orbit. There, she had an appointment (RDV) with the vessel responsible for ensuring the return of the samples to Earth. Takeoff, meeting in orbit and transfer of the load but also a soft landing after a rebound in the atmosphere which slowed down the speed of the fall, then a final with the deployment of a parachute, all this confirms the deserved status of China of space power.

And the demonstration took place in successful stages. First, China showed, with the Chang’e 1 and 2 missions, that it mastered the technology to revolve around the Moon, then, with Chang’e 3 and 4, that it was able to go around the moon. land a mobile exploration robot, and this new mission proves its ability to return to Earth. The next important step for Beijing? The sending of Chinese astronauts to the Moon, which could materialize by 2030. By then, the next two years will already mark an acceleration of the Chinese space program, with a small Chinese robot which should have arrived on Mars and the launch of a Chinese space station.