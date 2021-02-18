Space exploration Expected about 400 torturous seconds on Mars – Nassa ATV trying to land intact on its own

The Mars probe Perseverance is trying to land on Thursday night at the Jezero crater. The sonar has to handle the braking of the valuable cargo all by itself.

Long 400 seconds. Yes now it takes!

The length of seconds is probably considered by many space engineers tonight in Finnish time.

The U.S. Mars ATV Perseverance arrives in a protective shell at about 10:48 p.m. in the thin atmosphere of the planet Mars.

The next 400 seconds will decide the fate of Perseverance, Sisu in Finnish. Air traffic control can only wait at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

The ATV descends to the surface of Mars on its own. The message will finally arrive at about 22.55 Finnish time from afar, about 193 million kilometers away.

A hit or a devastation? There is a saying to this torment of about 400 seconds: Seven minutes of horror.

Mars rocket the speed was less than 39,000 kilometers per hour on a journey to Mars in less than seven months. In the atmosphere, the ATV is initially protected by a shield, and the speed of the sonar begins to slow down.

As the brake parachutes open about 9 to 13 kilometers from the surface of Mars, the sonar still has a speed of about 420 meters per second. That’s just over 1,500 miles per hour. It takes three minutes to surface. Nasa has released a video about the landing.

The ATV is programmed to use radar and images to select where it will land. It seeks, of course, flat terrain.

When the ATV gets its bike on the surface of Mars at 9:55 p.m., the pace should be just 0.75 meters per second. Like a slow walk. There is more than a thousand pounds of mass on the wheels. The elasticity of the wheels corresponds to a small bump.

Saying Seven minutes of horror was born in August 2012.

That’s when the previous U.S. ATV, Curiosity, landed on Mars in the same way and succeeded. It was a slightly easier case, for example, slimmer than Perseverance.

The new ATV not only weighed more, but also cost more malt. Its development cost the space administration NASA about more than 2.2 billion euros.

Perseverance is looking for areas where there may once have been primitive life.­

The precious Perseverance has already left behind the orbits of the red planet in the Martian atmosphere.

Two other new Mars probes, Al Amal of the United Arab Emirates and Tianwen-1 of China, successfully orbited more than a week ago. China’s own small lander and ATV will come to the surface of Mars in April.

Suppose that Perseverance succeeded and the descent down went well. How about now?

Perseverance first sends a pleasant signal home from Mars. Its arrival to Earth and California takes about 11 minutes and 22 seconds at the speed of light.

Then its cameras and sensors begin to explore the landscape. The Jezero crater from the mid-latitudes of Mars was chosen as the site. There is a dry estuary. Liepe has a lot of Martian soil layers.

Pictured in a circle is the area of ​​the Jezero crater targeted by the newest Mars probe in the United States. The area has been able to delimit much more precisely than in previous landings. The sizes of those areas are marked in the figure for comparison.­

Pretty soon, a few color images in the size of a thumb will leave the ground around the crater. A sound sample of the crater is promised. The wind makes sounds in the gas, as it does on Earth.

ATV the size is in the order of a small SUV, i.e. 3 x 2.7 x 2.2 meters.

At its bottom is probably the most expensive small helicopter in the world. Its development and construction cost about 65 million euros.

The robot hand will detach the robot to its feet perhaps as early as March. Then it rises to its wings. That would be the first time a winged device rises from the surface of a foreign celestial body.

The ATV comes with a small aircraft whose flight ability is tested in the planet’s thin atmosphere.­

The Ingenuity helicopter, in Finnish Nokkeluus, stays kindly near the ATV. It flies for a maximum of only 90 seconds at a time and only rises to a height of meters.

The purpose of the five test flights is mainly to test whether Mars can fly properly in a thin atmosphere.

Perseverance the tasks were precisely defined by Nasa for two Earth years. At that time, the planet Mars orbits the Sun, that is, its own year.

The ATV first looks for areas that may have had primitive life in the past. It is hoped to find signs of microbes, either past or present.

Signs of life can be found in certain types of rocks. The ATV has a laser and spectrometer that scans for promising rocks. The radar, in turn, picks up echoes from the geology of Martian soil.

Perseverance also collects 43 interesting drill and rock samples in protective tubes. It then leaves precious stones in a marked place in the crater of Jezero.

Maybe already in 2026 a walker will arrive in Jezero again. It is a joint ATV of NASA and the European Space Agency Esa. It picks up the rocks and loads them into the return rocket towards Earth.

This round-trip to Mars is forced to take several years, but the cargo is valuable. One should study the soil of Mars with my own eyes and accurate equipment. Perhaps a stone or two would come off the samples for the general public to digest as well.

One of Perseverance’s goals is also to test whether oxygen can be produced in the Martian atmosphere from its carbon dioxide. Therefore, the ATV has a small research chamber.

In Finns has its role on Mars. Already in Curiosity, there were accurate sensors from Vaisala and the Finnish Meteorological Institute. The new sensors are also part of the Persevarence weather station.