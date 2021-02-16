Space exploration European Space Agency seeks new astronauts after more than a decade’s break – Live from 2 p.m.

The requirements emphasize training in various fields. The organization encourages women in particular to search for space. Most recently, there were more than 8,000 applicants, and six of them were selected.

European the space agency (Esa) will begin a generational change in its ranks this year. The space agency announced it was looking for new astronauts for the first time in more than a decade.

The astronaut search begins on March 31 and ends on May 28. Following the search, a six-step selection process will begin, which is expected to be completed in October 2022.

Esan is the CEO Jan Wörnerin According to the search, the aim is to take Europe into a new era of space exploration. In practice, this means that by the end of the decade, the first European astronauts will travel to the Moon.

Esa will talk about the more detailed criteria and goals of the astronaut search at a press conference starting today at 2 pm Finnish time. HS shows the opportunity live.

Spanish astronaut Pedro Duque trained with a colleague in Soyuz simulators in Russia in 2003.­

In March The forthcoming astronaut search is the fourth in the history of the European Space Agency. Founded in 1975, the organization received its first astronauts in 1979, and the previous round of applications took place in 2008.

Compared to previous application rounds, the application criteria have been somewhat relaxed, says the leading expert on space policy at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy (TEM). Maija Lönnqvist. He is the Finnish delegate to Esa’s council.

“The aim is to attract applicants with the widest possible expertise. Instead of just qualifying as an astronaut with a military pilot with a Ph.D., there can be a variety of qualified skills, ”says Lönnqvist.

This year’s search highlights the diversity of applicants. Esa encourages women in particular to apply to become an astronaut.

Until now, women have been clearly under-represented in the European astronaut group.

In the previous application round, there was one woman in the six selected, and in total, only 17 percent of the thousands of applicants were women. In all, throughout its history, Esa has had three female astronauts, two of whom have eventually flown into space.

Sex in addition, diversity concerns the origin, age, background and physical limitations of the applicants.

With the search, Esa starts a new Parastronaut program. It is looking for people who, due to physical limitations, would not be suitable for a regular astronaut program.

New astronauts will be selected after more than a year of selection in October 2022.

More detailed information on the content of the tests and the number of astronauts to be recruited has not been published, but based on the previous search round, it is possible to assess what is to come.

In 2008, Esa tested the applicants’ memory, reasoning ability, spatial perception and doing many things at the same time. Subsequent application stages included psychological interviews and group work assignments.

Space pilots practice weightless diving.­

The medical tests tested the applicants’ cardiovascular and thyroid glands, vision and other senses, and breathing ability. In the final phase, the applicants were interviewed by Esa’s management team and finally by the CEO.

There were more than 8,000 applicants, and six of them were eventually selected, ie less than a thousand.

When talking about manned spaceflight, gazes often turn toward the United States. Lönnqvist recalls that European astronauts have also been active in Earth’s orbit for a long time.

“In addition to looking for new astronauts, the goal is to draw people’s attention to how we can find a world-class space organization in Europe.”

Esa has been building and maintaining an international space station together with U.S., Russian, Canadian and Japanese space agencies.

Among other things, the Europeans built a module in the Columbus Research Laboratory of the space station, which can be used to perform research related to biology, human physiology and the behavior of fluids.

Before the International Space Station, Esa’s astronauts flew on Nasa’s space shuttles in a joint European-US space In the Spacelab project. Spacelab was a space laboratory developed by Esa that ran in the cargo hold of the shuttle.

In the 1980s, Esan plans even had its own space station. Astronauts would have been flown there with the Hermes shuttle and the Ariane 5 rocket, but eventually the European project shifted to international cooperation.

This Among those applying for an astronaut in 2006 are likely to include Europeans traveling for the first time beyond Earth’s orbit. In the autumn of last year, Esa and Nasa signed a cooperation agreement on a new space station to be built on the Moon’s orbit.

The Lunar Gateway space station would, as its name implies, act as a gateway for astronauts on expeditions to the Moon.

In the future, the Gateway could travel even further into space, to our neighboring planet Mars. Essa’s long strategy documents first mentioned Mars’ journey twenty years ago.

When the first European to be seen on Mars?

“Maybe not quite that far yet. Let’s try to get them there to the Moon first, ”says Lönnqvist.