Publisher Wired Productions has announced that Deliver Us The Moon has a new release date for next-gen consoles. The title developed by KeokeN Interactive is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but is now coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Although expected earlier, the Deliver Us The Moon release date is now set for the next June 23 of this year, since it needs a little more development time to get the final version of the game ready. In addition, you will enjoy a physical release on PlayStation 5.

Those who have it on PS4 or One will be able to update for freeIn the trailer that heads the news you can see what the title looks like in the new generation. It has been carried out full 4K remaster of the visual section and has shadows and reflections that benefit from technology ray tracingin addition to other features of the new generation, such as reduced loading times or adaptive triggers on PS5.

Deliver Us The Moon is a sci-fi space exploration thriller set in a near apocalyptic future in which the earth’s resources have been depleted and humanity looks to the stars. Through puzzles and action, we must survive in space by colonizing and exploiting the natural reserves of the Helium-3 moon, a place from which communications were lost long ago.

Owners of a copy of the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to update free to the new generation although, if we are not, the price is 24.99 euros. Similarly, the game will also be launched in Stadia and Stadia Pro sometime in 2022, so it will arrive in the Google catalog. The Nintendo Switch version was cancelled, so don’t expect it for the hybrid.

