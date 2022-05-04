Space exploration All five of the fundamental bases of life have now been found in the rocks of space that have struck Earth

Two missing basic blocks of dna and rna were also found in the asteroids. It raised an old question: Did primitive life come to earth perhaps from space?

Terrestrial the four essential building blocks of all life are in our own cells, in its DNA.

They make up the DNA band base pairs AT and CG. They are in pairs on the DNA strip like the steps of a ladder, in a double-threaded form.

The most important for life are adenine (A), thymine (T), guanine (G), and cytosine (C) as well as the fifth, uracil (U). It occurs in the rna of a cell, i.e. in single-stranded genome.

Now all those bases important to life and inheritance have been found in asteroids and meteorites that have struck Earth. Only two had been found before.

Astrochemists Yasuhiro Oba Hokkaido University now found with its group two DNA bases out of these four, cytosine and thymine.

Scientists consider it unlikely that primitive life was already born on the surface of space rocks.

However, bases may have contributed to the birth of complex molecules and thus primitive life on Earth billions of years ago, says website Science Alert.

The Japanese these known and carbonaceous meteorites were investigated by scientists using the latest, most accurate methods.

Cytosine and thymine were even found in different meteorites. They are smaller than other bases and therefore more difficult to detect.

The researchers found concentrations of bases that were only parts per billion by weight of the sample.

Discovery proves that the rocks of space that struck the Earth once brought with them all the compounds familiar to life. That was the guess.

The bases were originally formed in space in an accumulation disk with a lot of space gas and dust. The resulting earth was part of an accumulation disk around the young Sun.

Scientists believe the bases were born in photochemical reactions of different elements.

The Japanese study three different meteorites.

Everyone was known to have a lot of carbon. The element carbon readily binds to various compounds to form organic molecules.

The Murchison meteorite struck Victoria in Australia in 1969. The Murray meteorite was found in Kentucky in the United States as early as 1950. The two are at least five billion years old.

By comparison: Our solar system and its planets formed a little over 4.55 billion years ago.

The third, Lake Tagish meteorite, was discovered in 2000 in British Columbia, Canada. It was formed in space about 4.5 billion years ago.

Researchers first ground small samples taken from three different meteorites. They weighed only two grams in total.

The powder was added to pressurized water. The researchers were able to separate the dusty materials into the layers using ultrasound.

“We found base pairs at very low concentrations. There were only billions of them in the weight of the sample, ”Oba said online service for Live Science.

The group then classified the substances using mass spectrometry. An important criterion here was the molecular weight of the substance.

The group found the bases of life in all three meteorites. Each contained adenine, guanine, and cytosine.

On Earth about 4-3 billion years ago there was a large-scale bombardment of asteroids and meteorites in space.

The rocks that struck the earth may well have contained all the compounds of life now discovered.

Then the unicellular life began. The oldest indisputably proven microfossils on Earth were found about 3.4 billion years ago, says scientific journal New Scientist.

“Such organic substances apparently played a role in the early chemical evolution of the Earth,” the Japanese write in a cautious tone. The work was published scientific journal Nature Communications.

Cytosine and thymine is known in chemical terminology as pyrimidines. There are two main classes of bases: pyrimidines and purines.

Pyrimidines were found in meteorites using precise Japanese techniques. They are smaller and could not previously be detected by old technicians from stones familiar to scientists. The bases may have decomposed in previous studies ahead of time.

Now supporters used cool water- In the past, samples were heated to “broth,” according to the U.S. Space Agency. Nasa’s press release.

“The Japanese technique was like cold brewing and not making hot tea,” he compared Jason Dworkinwho was involved in the study as an astrobiologist and NASA researcher.

Is of course, there is little chance that the DNA components found are from soil mixed with soil samples from the earth.

This is what he is thinking online service in Live Science. chemist and astrobiologist Michael Callahan. He is studying life at Boise State University in Idaho. Callahan was not involved in the investigation.

The Japanese, of course, took samples of the environments into which the meteorites had fallen.

The soil materials were quite different from those of meteorites. This suggests that the bases actually came from space.

Next With the help of new technologies, Oba intends to search for the constituents of life in asteroids, those that never struck the Earth as a whole.

It will succeed soon because of the Japanese sonar Hayabusa2 in December 2020 brought virgin samples to the earth in the return capsule the asteroid Ryugulta.

Also the U.S. Space Administration NASA’s sonar OSIRIS-REx in his return capsule soon, that is, 2023 to the Earth samples from another from an asteroid, Bennu.

