Space Experts: The runaway SpaceX rocket is on a collision course with the moon

The rocket was launched into space about seven years ago.

Private space company SpaceX’s runaway rocket is on a collision course with the moon, experts say the newspaper The Guardian and technology site Ars Technican by.

It is a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida in the United States in February 2015 about seven years ago, carrying a space weather DSCOVR satellite into space.

After detaching from the satellite, the rocket had to be abandoned. At this point, it no longer had enough fuel to return to earth or escape the gravity of the earth and the moon. Since then, the rocket has orbited in near space in a “chaotic” orbit.

The satellite itself successfully reached one of the five Lagrange points in the near-Earth space to make meteorological observations from distant space. At a point, the gravitational pull of the sun and the earth cancel each other out, allowing the satellite to stay in place at the point.

Experts a rocket weighing about four thousand pounds is said to hit the dark side of the moon on March 4th. The point of impact will be close to the lunar equator, but it is difficult to pinpoint it precisely because of the variables that affect space.

The runaway rocket has a speed of about 2.58 kilometers per second, or about 9,300 kilometers per hour.

According to the researchers, this is the first known case in which an object sent into space by man accidentally collides with the moon.

The collision is unlikely to be detected from the ground, as it occurs on the dark side of the moon only a few days after the new moon.

The moon collides with pieces of different sizes all the time, and Falcon 9 is unlikely to cause dramatic reactions. However, researchers believe valuable information is available about the collision