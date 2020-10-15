Space Everyone gets a window seat: The world’s richest man’s space company presents the future of space tourism in a video

American space equipment maker Blue Origin introduces its New Shepard capsule in a recent video.

Jeff Bezos is the founder of Blue Origin.­

New Shepard is scheduled to carry tourists, among other things, for a few minutes space travel in the future. Both the capsule and its launcher are reusable.

The new promotional video introduces the interior of the capsule in particular. Each passenger can observe the scenery of space from their own large window.

“Everyone gets a window seat,” commented a company representative presenting the capsule Ariane Cornell.

Blue Origin the founder is the richest man in the world, the CEO of the e-commerce company Amazon Jeff Bezos.

In addition to manned spaceflight, the company has also planned including the Blue Moon interrogator.