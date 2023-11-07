Space | ESA published the first color images of the universe taken by the Euclid telescope: This is what they look like

The images show, among other things, a star nebula resembling a horse’s head, previously unseen distant galaxies and circumstantial evidence of dark matter.

European the space agency (ESA) has published the first color images of the universe taken by the Euclid telescope. The images show, among other things, a star nebula resembling a horse’s head, unprecedented distant galaxies and circumstantial evidence of dark matter.

It is the first space project to study dark matter and dark energy. The presence of dark matter manifests itself only as subtle changes in how visible objects move and how they look from Earth. The researchers hope that the data collected by Euclid will help them learn more about the birth of galaxies and black holes, among other things.

Over the next six years, the telescope will traverse a third of the sky – up to two billion galaxies, the most distant of which are ten billion light-years away. Based on them, it is supposed to create the most accurate 3D map of the universe ever.

Director of ESA Josef Aschbacher characterized Euclid’s first images as reminding us why it is essential to go into space and learn more about the mysteries of the universe.

Euclid’s wide field of view distinguishes it from previously used space telescopes. For example, a space agency scientist Jean-Charles Cuillandren compared to Euclid, the field of view of the Webb telescope is like looking at the sky through the eye of a needle.

“These pictures bring out Euclid’s abilities really well. So the telescope works,” the professor Hannu Kurki-Suonio says in the announcement of the University of Helsinki.

“Already in these images we can find a huge number of previously undetectable dim galaxies that we are currently mapping”, university lecturer Aku Venhola More about the University of Oulu.

The next pictures taken by Euclid will be published in January.

of Euclid project manager Giuseppe Racca has called it a “cosmic shame” that 95 percent of the universe is still unknown territory for humanity.

Of this, 70 percent is believed to be so-called dark energy, which has accelerated the expansion of the universe. The Euclid project is looking for an answer, in particular, to why the expansion accelerates instead of slowing down due to gravity.

The acceleration was noticed in 1998, but the reason for the phenomenon is shrouded in obscurity. Expansion-accelerating, universe-filling dark energy is the most popular theory.

Dark matter, on the other hand, binds the universe together and makes up the majority of its mass.

While mapping the universe, the Euclid telescope measures the shape of galaxies and their distance. It will be able to image a much wider area than the Webb telescope, but Webb will also be needed to study the details.

Euclid telescope launched in July from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The telescope was carried into space by an American billionaire Elon Musk’s Space X’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Originally, Euclid was to be launched into space on Russian Soyuz launch vehicles, but Russia withdrew from the project after sanctions were imposed on it for starting a war of aggression in Ukraine.

The operation, which cost about 1.4 billion euros, is scheduled to last until 2029, but it can also be extended longer. The telescope is named after an ancient Greek mathematician Euclid of Alexandria by.