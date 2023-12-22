Russian developers from Rostov-on-Don have created an analogue of StarCraft , the authors of the project told Izvestia. The new game about space belongs to the popular genre of real-time strategy, where the gamer will have to choose the race for which he will play the mission, as well as the planet on which the character will live. The main goal is to develop your own space world and conquer others – both through force and diplomacy . The experts surveyed believe: despite the fact that while the project looks weak in terms of graphics, gamers may like it .

Developers from the Don State Technical University have created a space strategy, the authors of the project told Izvestia. The product is created on a special game engine Unity (game development software). Demo release is planned for late spring or early summer next year, and a full-fledged product will appear in the fall of 2024 and the solution is a domestic analogue of StarCraft.

— At the moment we have a prototype ready, with some mechanics and rough graphics. We plan to finalize it so that we can add details ,” project leader, Don University student Valeria Zhilinskaya told Izvestia.

Izvestia Help The StarCraft series is a game by the American company Blizzard in the popular real-time strategy genre. The plot is based on the confrontation between several races – Terrans (descendants of humans), Protoss (superhumans with unusual abilities) and Zerg (insect aliens). The project appeared in 1998 and since then has been constantly updated and improved.

According to her, Now there is a project interface and a character editor for which the gamer will play. There are several races to choose from, such as reptiles and mammals, as well as food types – herbivore, carnivore or omnivore . At the initial stage, the technical characteristics of the selected creature are also available.

Characters created by the player will live on different planets. There is still a choice snowy, desert outer space and evergreen forests . But if the characteristics of the selected creature are not suitable for the climate of any of the planets, the game will notify you about this, the developers note.

Every planet has the opportunity to build and interact with nature. Gameplay depends on your choice . For example, in a snowy location, buildings will be made primarily of snow and ice, while in planet of evergreen forests, buildings will be mainly made of wood and other plant materials .

The authors note that players will develop their own planet. For example, the number of residents completely depends on the number of residential buildings. Buildings can be constructed using resources that the gamer finds in nature . And the methods of extraction depend entirely on what species the user is playing for – for example, predators can hunt in the forests, and herbivores can gather, while at the same time, omnivores have access to both of these functions.

“Nature is ready now, and in the future we are going to add more elements that can be interacted with.” While we are working on the mechanics of generation and interactions with other races and thinking about how best to show the differences between different types of food noted Valeria Zhilinskaya.

The main goal of the gamer is to completely equip his own chosen planet and capture neighboring ones . Moreover, you can act both with the help of force and diplomacy, the developers summarized.

Will the game be popular?

The game seems unpretentious, but for first experience this is a very good result. She has good character design and an approach to terminology that does not invent fantastic races, but uses real biological classes, terms like DNA and so on, says video game expert Yaroslav Meshalkin.

– Naturalism combined with cute graphics makes the game suitable for children where education comes through entertainment. I am sure that such projects are necessary support as much as possible, a strong industry in the country begins with them noted the expert.

So far it is clear that the game is at an early stage of development and the graphics are reminiscent of retro projects from the early 1990s. This begs the question comparison with not only the classic StarCraft, but also Dune (1992), Warcraft, and the pixelated image is rather an advantage, given the current trend for retro style said Izvestia video game columnist Oleg Kleshchev.

— If we talk about gameplay, then combining strategy with elements of survival is an interesting idea. Practice shows that even small pixel projects that were initially done “on the knees” can take off, for example, Minecraft, which at the start was developed by only one person, and as a result the release became the best-selling game in the world noted the expert.

Games in the RTS (real-time strategy) genre are now experiencing, if not a renaissance, then a surge of interest from developers said director of the Streamfest festival and creative producer of the documentary film about e-sports “Bears on the Server” Mikhail Lisetsky.

— There is a strong feeling that in the genre has not yet said everything, its evolution was interrupted situationally and must continue . It's great that in this game design search Russian students are also participating, so the idea with restrictions imposed by the climate of the planets – which affects the game races differently – is at least interesting he added.

The authors of the project deserve recognition for their perseverance and patience during its creation. At this stage, it is difficult to assess the competitiveness of the game, but this is certainly their important first step into the world of game development, summed up Emma Yusova, executive director of the XYZ online game development school.