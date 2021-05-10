Space Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX plans to launch a satellite to the moon, which will be paid in full in cryptocurrency with Dogecoin

A Canadian Geometric Energy Corporation satellite is being transported to the moon using the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Billionaire Elon Muskin space company SpaceX plans to launch a moon-shaped rocket next year, which will be paid in full by the prank cryptocurrency currency Dogecoin.

The project was unveiled on Sunday by Geometric Energy Corporation, a Canadian company that pays for SpaceX, but did not further open the cost of the project. The launch is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of next year.

Musk told about it in a familiar way on Twitter.

“The first crypt in space. The first meme in space, ”Musk wrote.

A cubic satellite weighing 40 kilograms is scheduled to be launched to the moon using the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Dogecoin the price has risen sharply recently. One reason for this has been thought to be that Musk and other public figures have said they have invested in its cryptocurrency. This publicity is believed to raise investor interest in many almost a joke to keep their cryptocurrency.

For example, Elon Musk has tweeted pictures of himself and the Japanese Shiba inu dog that is Dogecoin’s emblem.

Read more: The cryptocurrency dogecoin is the most expensive joke in the world, and it says that the market has overheated in a dangerous way

The value of the Dogecoin rose more than 800 percent last month, making it the world’s fourth most valuable digital currency. The value of one Dogecoin peaked at $ 0.73 on Thursday. Its market value is already tens of billions of dollars.

Dogecoin’s course turned into a sharp decline after Musk ran a humorous Saturday Night Live program on Saturday night. Dogecoin lost more than a third of its value on Sunday. The beginning of the week before the program in the cryptocurrency again saw a sharp rise, which some analysts interpreted this as due Musk about the upcoming SNL appearance then.