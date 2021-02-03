Space Elon Musk’s prototype rocket exploded again – Video shows how the test flight ended in a huge fireball

Space company SpaceX’s Starship SN9 prototype rocket exploded at the end of a test flight in Texas, USA on Tuesday.

The rocket had tried to land vertically, but ended up being destroyed by a fireball.

In December, the previous prototype of the Starship rocket experienced a similar fate.

The ship was unmanned and no one was injured in the accident.

The events were recorded on video, which can be seen in the context of this article.

SpaceX’s Starship was destroyed at the end of a test flight in Boca Chicago, Texas.­

Rocket rose with his test flight to a height of about ten kilometers. Apparently one of the engines used in the landing did not start.

The U.S. Civil Aviation Administration plans to launch investigations into the incidents.

The richest man in the world, a billionaire Elon Muskin However, the company founded by SpaceX considers the experiment to have gone quite well.

“We need to do a little work with the landing,” the commentator estimated in a live broadcast of Space X.

Starship project is exceptionally ambitious.

Musk first introduced the project in 2018. He announced his aim on a larger Starship ship to the Moon and eventually to Mars. Starship rockets are about 50 meters high.

Musk has said he founded SpaceX in 2002 to make space technology cheaper and enable travel to other planets.

However, Starship has only one part in SpaceX’s plans. The company exported last year successful astronauts to the International Space Station with their Crew Dragon ship and Falcon 9 launch vehicle.