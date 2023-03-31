Will be e-Geos to build the infrastructure for accessing data and services of the Italian constellation Iris. The company between Telespace (80%) and the Italian Space Agency (20%) has in fact won a tender from theEuropean Space Agency for the infrastructure of the innovative Italian satellite constellation for Earth Observation. Iride was promoted by the Italian Government, thanks to the resources of the Pnrr, and managed by the European Space Agency with the support of‘Italian Space Agency. e-Geos will lead an industrial team which also sees the participation of LeonardoTelespazio, Planetek Italia, Serc, Exprivia and Atos.

e-Geos explains that Iride’s digital market place will guarantee a single, reliable and cyber-protected access point for institutional bodies and commercial customers, transforming Earth observation into a wealth of information and analysis of collective utility, favoring the adoption of geoinformation services in everyday life. The new platform will integrate cutting-edge technologies and open standards and will be interoperable with other Earth observation data delivery, processing and analysis systems.

The industrial team led by e-Geos offered ESA, ASI and the Italian Government the best solution to create the Iride market place, relying on the technological history of each company, built thanks to participation in the most important Earth observation space programs , such as Copernicus and Cosmo-SkyMed, the use and advanced processing of geoinformation data, solid skills in the Ict (Information & Communication Technology), cyber security and protection of critical digital infrastructures, and extensive knowledge of space systems. “The European Space Agency is satisfied with this contract with e-Geos,” said Simonetta Cheli, director of Earth Observation programs at the European Space Agency and head of the Esrin center in Frascati.

Cheli recalled that “the Italian government has entrusted ESA with the task of creating the national earth observation constellation Iride, an innovative strategic program for Italy”. The head of the ESA-Esrin center in Frascati also noted that “with the signing of this contract, which adds to those signed in recent weeks, we are close to the complete definition of the Iris constellation, in line with the roadmap that will see the ESA to achieve the first objective of the program, with a deadline set for March 31, in line with the directives relating to the funds of the Pnrr”.

“e-Geos is proud to lead a team that represents not only a fair national industrial geographical representation, but also a wealth of solutions developed by large companies and SMEs capable of satisfying the specific objectives of the Iride programme” commented Paolo Minciacchi, director e-Geos delegate. Minciacchi underlined that “the Iride Market Place, through digital innovation, will be the exclusive access point for using the program’s data, services and applications. We will create a common and advanced platform to fuel the growth of the observation of the Earth in Italy and in the world, facilitating a more responsible use of resources for a greener and more digital planet”.

With Iride, an innovative frontier opens up for the development of applications by small and medium-sized enterprises, start-ups and industries in the geospatial sector. In fact, Iride is the symbol of a revolution that will channel the contribution of the Italian supply chain engaged in the sector and in the processing of data to study the climatic and environmental conditions of our country, useful, for example, for the Civil Protection. Iride’s contribution will also be concentrated on monitoring and managing critical natural phenomena due to climate change such as coastal erosion, fires and hydrogeological instability and on studying the characteristics of the air and meteorological conditions to adopt practices useful for the health of the planet and of man.