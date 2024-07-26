A rain of space debris is currently heading towards Earth, but fortunately there is no cause for alarm. These are the 20 Starlink satellites, released into orbit on July 12 by the Falcon 9 rocket of SpaceXwhich are now re-entering the atmosphere. These satellites had been placed in the wrong orbit due to a failure of the launcher’s upper-stage engine. In addition to these satellites, Northrop Grumman’s large Cygnus cargo ship is also re-entering in a controlled manner after completing its mission to the International Space Station on behalf of NASA.

Starlink Satellites and Their Reentry

Of the 20 Starlink satellites released into the wrong orbit, two have already returned, according to data provided by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). For the others satellitesre-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere is expected today. However, there is a suspicion that some of these satellites may have already re-entered the 12 or July 13th without being catalogued, as suggested by Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in a post on X.

Some fragments have been spotted in the skies of Chile And Argentinaconfirming that it is a reentry associated with the Starlink 9-3 mission. However, it is not clear whether the fragments belong to a single satellite or to more than one, as commented McDowell.

The fact that the 20 satellites Starlink it’s plausible that they’re all coming back together. When satellites are put into the wrong orbit, the procedure to follow, already applied in the past, is to bring them back as soon as possible. The Starlinks, long 2.8 meters1.4 wide meters and heavy about 260 kilos, they are not large in size but not very small either. Currently, for them, the controlled re-entry is not prescribedas SpaceX certifies to the American regulatory authorities that the risk is below the attention threshold of 1 victim in 10,000.

Space Debris: The Cygnus Cargo Ship and the Chinese Launcher

The situation is different for cargo Cygnuswhich is re-entered in a controlled manner. This means that the impact into the atmosphere occurs in such a way as to guarantee that any surviving fragments follow a trajectory that causes them to fall into unpopulated areas, such as the Pacific Ocean.

Instead, the fragments of the second stage of the Chinese launcher Long Marchweighing 5 tons, returned in an uncontrolled manner July 12th, finishing on the north of the ThailandSpace debris frequently falls into Earth’s atmosphere and most often disintegrates on impact.

Further returns followed in 2024

Since the beginning of 2024, the most followed returns have been those of Peregrine, the probe of the American company Astrobotics that was supposed to reach the Moon. Due to a technical problem, the probe was forced to turn back on January 18, with an impact in the atmosphere in the skies of the Pacific. On February 21 it was was the time of the uncontrolled return of the satellite European Space Agency for Earth Observation Ers-2, which took place over the North Pacific, between Alaska and the Hawaii.

These events remind us how common the phenomenon of the return of space debris into the Earth’s atmosphere. Although most of this debris disintegrates upon impact, it remains important to carefully monitor each reentry for minimize any risks for the population.

