From: Robin Dittrich

While three astronauts arrived at the ISS, debris rushed toward Earth. Which places have to expect an impact?

Munich – A discarded battery pack from the ISS has been flying around the world for three years. Its entry into the Earth's atmosphere is said to be imminent, and some debris could reach the Earth's surface. The progress can be observed live on a map.

Debris from the ISS enters the atmosphere – watch the process live on the map

The debris of the International Space Station (ISS) could hit Earth as early as Friday. “The object is a platform with battery packs, which was separated from the International Space Station ISS on March 21, 2021. “The object has a volume of 12 cubic meters and a mass of approximately 2,600 kg,” it says Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief (BKK).

The German space situation center assumes that some parts will survive re-entry. Before re-entry, the object flies over the territory of the Federal Republic of Germany several times. “However, a threat to Germany is currently considered statistically unlikely,” residents are reassured. It is likely that the debris will enter the atmosphere over northern North America. Entry can be watched live on a map.

Interactive map shows live location of ISS debris

Same several cards offer the opportunity to follow the trajectory of satellites and also the battery packs of the ISS live. There you can see that the object is passing over Europe, but also flying over large parts of Asia, South America and Oceania. Exactly where the rubble will hit cannot be clearly proven. The time window for entry into the atmosphere is a 20-hour corridor around late Friday evening German time. On the map you can even see under “Predict Passes” when the debris will pass over your location.

At this time the ISS could possibly be observed on March 8th, but it cannot be seen during all other orbits:

Berlin 5:53:26 p.m dusk Berlin 7:23:44 p.m possible Hamburg 7:23:34 p.m possible Hamburg 8:51:28 p.m low Munich 7:23:46 p.m possible Cologne 7:23:17 p.m possible Cologne 8:51:29 p.m low

The platform with battery packs, which is about the size of a car, was separated from the ISS on March 21, 2021. According to the German Aerospace Center (DLR), maneuvers of this type are planned so that the debris falls over uninhabited areas. Just a few weeks ago, the European satellite “ERS-2” was destroyed as planned after it was launched 30 years ago. There was no damage reported in populated areas there either. (rd/dpa)