In the coming hours on Tuesday, September 22, it is expected to fall to the surface of the planet another Russian satellite, worn out.

Reported by the agency RIA News with reference to information United States Air Force.

According to the given US military timetable, on September 22, the satellite will enter the atmosphere and fall over the Indian Ocean. Experts have specified that Monitor-E will be released at 7.5 degrees south latitude and 74.9 degrees east longitude.

Now the satellite is in orbit at a minimum altitude of 188 kilometers and a maximum altitude of 196 kilometers.

The entry into the atmosphere will occur at 6:43 Kiev time, then within four hours – into the dense layers of the atmosphere.

The satellite’s movement data was disclosed using space-track.org, which stores information on more than 46 thousand space objects.

“This spacecraft does not function and is classified as space debris”, – said the representative of Roskomos in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

The agency recalls that in November 2005 – three months after the launch – the Russian satellite transmitted the first images to Earth after the loss of communication. Then the representative of the Khrunichev Center, where the device was assembled, reported on the restoration of the satellite’s performance.

The Monitor-E satellite (experimental) was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome on August 26, 2005. The model has a mass of 750 kilograms, the satellite has two cameras and equipment for transmitting data to Earth. During the operation of the device, serious problems arose, since 2011 Monitor-E has ceased to be used.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that in January, the Russian “killer satellite” fell apart in space.

