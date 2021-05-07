Space Chinese space rocket falls to Earth as early as Saturday, but there is still no idea – HS graphics follow the rocket in real time

With these prospects, an unnecessary launcher is the largest space debris entering the atmosphere in 30 years. China is determined to rely on its luck, criticized the U.S. astrophysicist.

Chinese the remains of a space rocket will fall somewhere on Earth on Saturday or Sunday at the latest. With these prospects, an unnecessary launcher is the largest space debris entering the atmosphere in 30 years.

A long march called a march 5B carried space into the main module of the Chinese space station, which will include three-crew living quarters in the future. .

There is a danger that the launch vehicle will end up in a populated area.

The rocket’s journey can be followed by HS’s updated graphics:

Long march 5B weighs about 21 tons. It is the largest uncontrolled space debris entering the Earth’s atmosphere since 1991. At that time, the Soviet Saljut-7 space station, which weighed 39 tons, caught fire in the atmosphere above Argentina.

The launcher was previously estimated to be likely to fall on Sunday during the day or evening in Finnish time. Now the predictions are premature: the U.S. Armed Forces will use satellite data Space Track site According to the forecast, the rocket will hit the atmosphere no earlier than Saturday afternoon and no later than Sunday morning at eleven Finnish time.

The forecast interval is 18 hours, and the place of the fall is therefore almost a complete mystery. The rocket’s orbit runs at its northernmost latitudes in southern Europe and its southernmost in New Zealand.

More specifically the fall is not yet predictable, and even the predictions depend little on who or who made their calculations. The predictions, however, become more accurate as the rocket loses altitude and the moment of impact on the atmosphere approaches.

The difficulty in predicting is due to the fact that the landing path of an unguided rocket is affected by air resistance. Air resistance, on the other hand, is affected by the action of the sun with its eruptions affecting the magnetic field.

A rocket called the Long March 5B was launched in Hainan Province, southern China, on April 29th.­

“Air resistance increases as altitude decreases and the atmosphere approaches. An increase in density increases the resistance, which leads to a decrease in speed and then the flight altitude decreases, ”said a person working at the Singapore Earth Observatory. Jason Herrin said the British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBC on Friday.

“When this process begins, the object will irrevocably end up on a downward journey to Earth.”

On Thursday, the launch vehicle was successfully retrieved picture. According to the virtual telescope project of the Italian Bellatrix Observatory, the launcher was at that time only about 700 kilometers from the telescope that photographed it.

Also Scrap from U.S. and European space programs is falling uncontrollably. However, according to Harvard University and the Smithsonian Institution’s Center for Astrophysics, they do not pose a problem like Long March 5B.

The reason is the different design. Namely, American and European launchers safely leave most of their ballast early in the flight.

“China decided to use a simpler model and rely on its luck in the landing phase and in the fact that the scrap falls uncontrollably but does not hit anyone,” a researcher at the Center for Astrophysics Jonathan McDowell told the BBC.

When a large body like a launcher hits the Earth’s atmosphere, the friction generates such intense heat that the body catches fire. For the same reason, meteoroids hitting the atmosphere seem to have a fiery tail behind them: they are really the parts of a burning body that are released by the force of friction.

Also, at least some of the Long March 5B missile is likely to be destroyed by burning before the parts meet the Earth’s surface. European Space Agency Head of Esa’s space scrap unit Holger Krag said a British newspaper on Thursday The Guardianthat 20 to 40 percent of the long march of the 5B dry weight survives a collision with the atmosphere and falls to Earth.

Better assessment accuracy cannot be achieved without more detailed information about the launcher, Krag lamented. In any case, in the light of this estimate, about 4,200 to 8,400 kilograms of space debris will reach Earth.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry tried to appease the international debate on Friday. According to the Reuters news agency, a ministry spokesman said it was highly unlikely that a falling launch vehicle would cause harm or danger.

From space landing goods can often be controlled from Earth. China does not have this opportunity now.

Guided landing must be taken into account already in the rocket design phase and the necessary functionalities added, such as a separate engine in the landing section.

In this case, the landings are directed to the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The most popular destination is Nemo Point, which is further from the beach than any other place on earth.

HS told of Nemo’s point in the spring of 2018, when China’s Tiangong-1 space station, which had been drifting in space without guidance since 2016, landed in the atmosphere. Tiangong-1 was not under control, but in any case, the scrap left over from the fire burned happily into the Pacific Ocean about a hundred miles from the islands of Tahiti.

Since the seas cover about 70 percent of the earth’s surface, it is likely that Long March 5B will also end up in the water. But for sure it is not.

The cargo carried by the long march 5B into space was the second part of a project in which China is building a manned space station. When the first part folded the voyage a year ago, the previous launcher also returned to Earth without guidance. Most of the scrap fell into the Atlantic Ocean, and the scrap also ended up in the area of ​​villages inhabited by Côte d’Ivoire.

At that time, the scrap still did not fall on anyone’s neck.