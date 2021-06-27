Space China released videos of its Mars ATV: “Distant congratulations to a party founded a hundred years ago”

The videos show, among other things, the ATV’s descent to the planet in mid-May.

China’s the space agency CNSA has released a video of its Mars ATV Zhurong moving on the surface of Mars. The matter was reported, among other things BBC and Al Jazeera.

The footage came from a wireless camera landed by a robot on Mars. Mars also became snippets of Zhurong’s May landing, showing the opening of a parachute as well as the first contact with the surface of Mars.

Zhurong landed on Mars on May 14th. A six-wheeled ATV explores an area called Utopia Planitia.

China’s according to the space administration, Zhurong has driven 236 meters in 42 Sol by Sunday. Sol is the day of Mars, which is slightly longer than the day of Earth and lasts 24 hours and 39 minutes.

The video was transmitted via a Tianwen-1 satellite orbiting Mars.

“The satellite as well as the ATV are in good working order and report safely from Mars to the party and the home country, and send distant congratulations to the party formed a hundred years ago,” the CNSA press release said, according to the BBC.

The founding of the Chinese party will be one hundred years old on July 1, 2021.

Zhurongin is expected to serve on Mars for at least 90 Sol.

The ATV, according to the BBC, is remarkably reminiscent of the U.S. space administration’s NASA 21st-century robots, which were called Spirit and Opportunity.

Zhurong weighs about 240 pounds. It has a long mast equipped with cameras on which it takes pictures and which it utilizes for movement. In addition to the cameras, five additional tools study the chemical and physical properties of local rocks as well as general environmental features such as weather.