Space | China launched the second module of its space station

China has sent into space the second of three modules needed to build a new space station.

China launched into space on Sunday the second of three modules needed to build the new space station. The launch was announced by Chinese state media.

The unmanned ship was launched from the Wenchang space center on the tropical island of Hainan in China after nine in the morning Finnish time. The module was transported into space by a Long March 5B model rocket.

The space station construction project has been characterized as the latest step in China’s ambitious space program. The name of the station will be Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace.

Despite its grand name, China’s space station will be significantly smaller than the International Space Station (ISS).

Tiangong is supposed to operate for at least ten years after completion.