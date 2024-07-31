Space | Cell researchers: In space, muscles age much faster than previously thought

Space|The sample of muscle cells started to decay within a week on the ISS space station.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Muscle cells age faster in space than on Earth’s surface. Muscle cells grown on the ISS space station aged for years in a week. The astronauts treated the cell sample with drugs that can increase muscle growth. Research can help those who someday live or travel for a long time in space.

Brawn and muscle cells age in space much faster than previously thought.

This was found in muscle cells that were studied when they were taken with a small chip to the International Space Station.

It was revealed from the cells that in the Earth’s orbit and in its microgravity, the muscle cell ages very quickly.

The genetic activity of the muscle cells changed a lot in a week. The change corresponded to the fact that the muscle cells that lived on the Earth’s surface would have aged for years.

This may explain why living in space quickly weakens muscle tone.

Already after all, scientists already knew well that astronauts lose both bone density and muscle mass in space.

That’s why they are prescribed daily exercise, for example on an exercise bike.

Reader Ngan Huang from Stanford University in California and his group grew human muscle cells in a structure made of collagen fibers.

Collagen is the most common, filamentous protein in human supporting tissues. The structure directed the cells into the same shape as if they had lived in the human body.

Then Ngan packed the cells onto a chip that could withstand the rigors of spaceflight. The chip was taken for a week to the ISS space station, which orbits the Earth.

When the cells were returned to Earth, cell scientists found a lot of activity in muscle genes involved in fat formation.

On Earth, the phenomenon is related to the fact that the muscles decay.

At the same time, the expression of mitochondrial genes in the cells weakened. They produce energy for muscle cells.

These changes were similar to in sarcopenia. It reduces cell size and is a typical symptom of aging.

Signs of cells that have been in space were also found from muscle atrophy. It is the loss of muscle mass in the aging body and can be caused by little exercise.

Astronauts treated a cell sample on the ISS station with drugs that can potentially increase muscle growth in the cells, says New Scientist.

The microgravity of the station did not affect the cells that received the drug as much.

Research can help those who sometimes live or travel in space for a long time. They may be prescribed customized medications.

The findings may benefit the study of aging, Huang says.

Researchers could simulate microgravity in the laboratory. In this way, they would speed up the modeling of conditions like sarcopenia in cells.

Told about the discovery scientific journal Cell.