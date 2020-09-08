LAST UPDATED Sept. 8: These dates are topic to vary, and might be up to date all year long as firmer dates come up. Please DO NOT schedule journey primarily based on a date you see right here. Launch dates collected from NASA, ESA, Roscosmos, Spaceflight Now and others.

September

Sept. 10: The spaceflight startup Astra plans to achieve orbit for the primary time. The California-based firm will launch its 38-foot-tall (11.6 meters) Rocket 3.1 from the Pacific Spaceport Advanced on Alaska’s Kodiak Island, in a 2.5-hour launch window that opens at 10 p.m. EDT (0200 GMT on Sept. 11).

Sept. 11: Neptune is at opposition. You probably have the appropriate gear and a sky darkish sufficient to see it, now could be one of the best time all yr to look!

Sept. 14: The waning crescent moon might be in conjunction with Venus, the “morning star,” at 12:44 a.m. EDT (0444 GMT). Search for the pair above the japanese horizon earlier than daybreak.

Sept. 17: New moon

Sept. 22: Blissful equinox! At 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT), autumn arrives within the Northern Hemisphere whereas the Southern Hemisphere can have its first day of spring.

Sept. 24: A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch three Gonets M communications satellites from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia.

Sept. 25: The waxing, gibbous moon might be in conjunction with Jupiter at 2:48 a.m. EDT (0648 GMT). Will probably be in conjunction with Saturn at 4:38 p.m. EDT (2038 GMT). Search for the trio within the night sky.

Sept. 29: Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus NG-14 cargo spacecraft will launch to the Worldwide House Station on an Antares rocket. It’ll carry off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, at 10:26 p.m. EDT (0226 GMT on Sept. 30). It’ll arrive on the house station on Oct. 3 at 5:15 a.m. EDT (0915 GMT).

Sept. 30: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the U.S. Air Power’s fourth third-generation navigation satellite tv for pc, designated GPS 3 SV04, for the International Positioning System. It’ll carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida, in a 4-hour launch window that opens at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT on Oct. 1).

Additionally scheduled to launch in September (from Spaceflight Now):

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch a categorised spy satellite tv for pc for the U.S. Nationwide Reconnaissance Workplace. The mission, titled NROL-44 , will carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida.

will launch a categorised spy satellite tv for pc for the U.S. Nationwide Reconnaissance Workplace. The mission, titled , will carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida. An Arianespace Vega rocket will launch on the Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) proof-of-concept mission carrying 42 microsatellites, nanosatellites and cubesats. The rideshare mission will carry off from the Guiana House Heart close to Kourou, French Guiana, at 9:51 p.m. EDT (0151 GMT on Sept. 2).

will launch on the Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) proof-of-concept mission carrying 42 microsatellites, nanosatellites and cubesats. The rideshare mission will carry off from the Guiana House Heart close to Kourou, French Guiana, at 9:51 p.m. EDT (0151 GMT on Sept. 2). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is anticipated to launch the twelfth batch of roughly 60 operational satellites for the corporate’s Starlink broadband community in a mission designated Starlink 12 . It’ll carry off from House Launch Advanced 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida.

is anticipated to launch the twelfth batch of roughly 60 operational satellites for the corporate’s Starlink broadband community in a mission designated . It’ll carry off from House Launch Advanced 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is anticipated to launch the thirteenth batch of roughly 60 operational satellites for the corporate’s Starlink broadband community in a mission designated Starlink 13 . It’ll carry off from House Launch Advanced 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida.

is anticipated to launch the thirteenth batch of roughly 60 operational satellites for the corporate’s Starlink broadband community in a mission designated . It’ll carry off from House Launch Advanced 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida. A Rocket Lab Electron rocket will launch on its first mission from a brand new launch pad on the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island, Virginia. It’ll launch an experimental mission for the U.S. Air Power’s House Take a look at Program known as Monolith, which carries an area climate instrument.

October

Oct. 1: The total moon of October, often known as the “Hunter’s Moon,” happens at 5:05 p.m. EDT (2105 GMT).

Oct. 2: The waning, gibbous moon will make an in depth method to the Pink Planet within the early morning sky. Will probably be in conjunction with Mars at 11:25 a.m. EDT (0325 GMT).

Oct. 4-10: World Space Week

Oct. 7-8: The Draconid meteor bathe peaks.

Oct. 13: Mars is at opposition, which suggests it is larger and brighter than every other time of yr. Search for the glowing Pink Planet above the japanese horizon after sundown.

Oct. 14: A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch the crewed Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft to the Worldwide House Station with members of the Expedition 65 crew: NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. It’ll carry off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Watch it reside.

Oct. 16: New moon

Oct. 16: An Arianespace Soyuz rocket will launch the Falcon Eye 2 Earth-imaging satellite tv for pc for the United Arab Emirates. It’ll carry off from the Guiana House Heart in French Guiana, at 9:33 p.m. EDT (0133 GMT on Oct. 17).

Oct. 17: A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch a Glonass Ok navigation satellite tv for pc from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia.

Oct. 21-22: The Orionid meteor bathe peaks.

Oct. 22: Only a day earlier than reaching first quarter part, the moon might be in conjunction with Jupiter at 1:12 p.m. EDT (1712 GMT). That very same day, will probably be in conjunction with Saturn at 11:42 p.m. EDT (0324 GMT on Oct. 23). Search for the trio within the night sky.

Oct. 23: SpaceX will launch its first operational Crew Dragon mission to the Worldwide House Station, known as Crew-1, with NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi. The mission will launch from NASA’s Kennedy House Heart on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, at 5:47 a.m. EDT (0947 GMT).

Oct. 29: The waxing, gibbous moon might be in conjunction with Mars at 12:16 p.m. EDT (0325 GMT). Search for the pair above the japanese horizon after sundown.

Oct. 31: Uranus is at opposition. That is one of the best time of yr to view the planet, as it’s at its largest and brightest. If the sky is darkish sufficient, you might be able to spot it together with your naked eyes.

Oct. 31: This month has two full moons, which suggests we’ll have a “Blue Moon” on Halloween. The moon reaches full part at 10:49 a.m. EDT (1449 GMT).

Additionally scheduled to launch in October (from Spaceflight Now):

An Arianespace Soyuz rocket will launch the second Composante Spatiale Optique (CSO-2) navy reconnaissance satellite tv for pc for the French house company CNES and DGA, the French protection procurement company. It’ll carry off from the Guiana House Heart in French Guiana.

will launch the second Composante Spatiale Optique (CSO-2) navy reconnaissance satellite tv for pc for the French house company CNES and DGA, the French protection procurement company. It’ll carry off from the Guiana House Heart in French Guiana. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch a categorised spacecraft payload for the U.S. Nationwide Reconnaissance Workplace. The mission, NROL-101 , will carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida.

will launch a categorised spacecraft payload for the U.S. Nationwide Reconnaissance Workplace. The mission, , will carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is anticipated to launch the 14th batch of roughly 60 operational satellites for the corporate’s Starlink broadband community in a mission designated Starlink 14. It’ll carry off from House Launch Advanced 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida.

November

Nov. 3: A Russian Angara-A5 rocket will launch on its second orbital take a look at flight from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia.

Nov. 10: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Sentinel 6A satellite tv for pc (often known as Jason-CS A), a joint mission between the European House Company, NASA, NOAA, CNES and Eumetsat to proceed recording sea degree knowledge that was beforehand collected by the Jason sequence of satellites. It’ll carry off from Vandenberg Air Power Base in California, at 2:45 p.m. EST (1945 GMT). Watch it reside.

Nov. 11-12: The Northern Taurid meteor bathe peaks.

Nov. 12: The waning crescent moon might be in conjunction with Venus, the “morning star,” at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT). Search for the pair above the japanese horizon earlier than daybreak.

Nov. 15: New moon

Nov. 16-17: The Leonid meteor bathe peaks.

Nov. 19: The waxing crescent moon might be in conjunction with Jupiter at 3:57 a.m. EST (0857 GMT). Shortly afterward, will probably be in conjunction with Saturn at 9:51 a.m. EST (1451 GMT). Search for the trio within the night sky.

Nov. 25: The waxing, gibbous moon might be in conjunction with Mars at 2:46 p.m. EST (1946 GMT). Search for the pair above the japanese horizon after sundown.

Nov. 30: A penumbral lunar eclipse might be seen from the Americas, Australia and Asia. The moon will start passing via Earth’s shadow at 2:32 a.m. EST (0732 GMT), and the eclipse will final for 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Nov. 30: The total moon of November, often known as the “Beaver Moon,” happens at 4:30 a.m. EST (0930 GMT).

Additionally scheduled to launch in November (from Spaceflight Now):

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon cargo resupply mission (CRS-21) to the Worldwide House Station. It’ll carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida.

will launch a cargo resupply mission (CRS-21) to the Worldwide House Station. It’ll carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida. An Arianespace Vega rocket will launch the SEOSat-Ingenio Earth commentary satellite tv for pc and the Taranis scientific analysis satellite tv for pc from the Guiana House Heart in Kourou, French Guiana.

December

Dec. 11: A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch the Progress 77P cargo resupply spacecraft to the Worldwide House Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kasakhstan.

Dec. 13-14: The Geminid meteor bathe peaks.

Dec. 14: The one whole photo voltaic eclipse of 2020 will cross via the southern tip of South America. The moon’s shadow will take an analogous path to the one it did for the “Nice South American Eclipse” of July 2, 2019.

Dec. 16/17: The waxing crescent moon might be in conjunction with Jupiter at 11:30 p.m. EST (0430 GMT on Dec. 17). Just a few hours in a while Dec. 17, will probably be in conjunction with Saturn at 12:20 a.m. EST (0520 GMT). Search for the trio close to the southwestern horizon simply after sundown. .

Dec. 21: The solstice arrives at 4:47 a.m. EST (0947 GMT), marking the primary day of winter within the Northern Hemisphere and the primary day of summer time within the Southern Hemisphere.

Dec. 21: Jupiter and Saturn will make an in depth method within the night sky. The pair might be in conjunction at 8:24 a.m. EST (1324 GMT).

Dec. 21-22: The Ursid meteor bathe peaks.

Dec. 23: The waxing, gibbous moon might be in conjunction with Mars at 1:31 p.m. EST (1831 GMT). Search for the pair above the japanese horizon after sundown.

Dec. 29: The total moon of December, often known as the Chilly Moon, happens at 10:28 p.m. EST (0328 GMT).

Additionally scheduled to launch in December (from Spaceflight Now):

Starliner Orbital Flight Take a look at 2 : A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on its second uncrewed mission to the Worldwide House Station, following a partial failure in December 2019. It’ll carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida.

A United Launch Alliance will launch Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on its second uncrewed mission to the Worldwide House Station, following a partial failure in December 2019. It’ll carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida. A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch the 77th Progress cargo spacecraft to the Worldwide House Station. It’ll carry off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

will launch the 77th Progress cargo spacecraft to the Worldwide House Station. It’ll carry off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Transporter 1 rideshare mission with dozens of tiny satellites for industrial and authorities clients. It’ll carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida.

will launch the rideshare mission with dozens of tiny satellites for industrial and authorities clients. It’ll carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida. A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch a categorised spy satellite tv for pc for the U.S. Nationwide Reconnaissance Workplace. The mission, titled NROL-82, will carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida.

Extra coming in 2020…

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket will launch the ELaNa-20 rideshare mission with 14 cubesats. A Boeing 747 named “Cosmic Woman” will air-launch the rocket over the Pacific Ocean after taking off from the Mojave Air and House Port in California.

rocket will launch the ELaNa-20 rideshare mission with 14 cubesats. A Boeing 747 named “Cosmic Woman” will air-launch the rocket over the Pacific Ocean after taking off from the Mojave Air and House Port in California. China will launch the Chang’e 5 mission to return samples from the moon. Will probably be the primary lunar pattern return mission tried since 1976.

will launch the mission to return samples from the moon. Will probably be the primary lunar pattern return mission tried since 1976. A Chinese language Lengthy March 5B rocket will launch on a take a look at flight with an unpiloted prototype for China’s new human-rated crew capsule, which is designed for future human missions to the moon. This would be the first flight of a Lengthy March 5B rocket. It’ll carry off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Web site in Hainan, China.

will launch on a take a look at flight with an unpiloted prototype for China’s new human-rated crew capsule, which is designed for future human missions to the moon. This would be the first flight of a Lengthy March 5B rocket. It’ll carry off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Web site in Hainan, China. India’s Geosynchronous Satellite tv for pc Launch Car Mk. 2 (GSLV Mk.2) will launch the county’s first GEO Imaging Satellite tv for pc, or GISAT 1 . It’s scheduled to carry off from the Satish Dhawan House Heart in Sriharikota, India. The launch was postponed from March 6 on account of technical issues with the rocket.

Mk. 2 (GSLV Mk.2) will launch the county’s first GEO Imaging Satellite tv for pc, or . It’s scheduled to carry off from the Satish Dhawan House Heart in Sriharikota, India. The launch was postponed from March 6 on account of technical issues with the rocket. India’s Small Satellite tv for pc Launch Car (SSLV) will launch on its first orbital take a look at flight from the Satish Dhawan House Heart in Sriharikota, India.

(SSLV) will launch on its first orbital take a look at flight from the Satish Dhawan House Heart in Sriharikota, India. India’s Small Satellite tv for pc Launch Car (SSLV) will launch on its first industrial mission with 4 Earth commentary satellites for BlackSky International. It’ll carry off from the Satish Dhawan House Heart in Sriharikota, India.

(SSLV) will launch on its first industrial mission with 4 Earth commentary satellites for BlackSky International. It’ll carry off from the Satish Dhawan House Heart in Sriharikota, India. India’s Polar Satellite tv for pc Launch Car (PSLV) will launch the RISAT 2BR2 radar Earth commentary satellite tv for pc for the Indian House Analysis Group. It’ll carry off from the Satish Dhawan House Heart in Sriharikota, India.

(PSLV) will launch the radar Earth commentary satellite tv for pc for the Indian House Analysis Group. It’ll carry off from the Satish Dhawan House Heart in Sriharikota, India. A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket will launch the AFSPC-44 mission for the U.S. Air Power. The mission will carry off from NASA’s Kennedy House Heart in Florida and is anticipated to deploy two undisclosed payloads into geosynchronous orbit.

will launch the mission for the U.S. Air Power. The mission will carry off from NASA’s Kennedy House Heart in Florida and is anticipated to deploy two undisclosed payloads into geosynchronous orbit. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SXM 7 satellite tv for pc for SiriusXM. It’ll carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida.

will launch the SXM 7 satellite tv for pc for SiriusXM. It’ll carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Turksat 5A communications satellite tv for pc for the Turkish satellite tv for pc operator Turksat. It’ll carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida.

will launch the communications satellite tv for pc for the Turkish satellite tv for pc operator Turksat. It’ll carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida. A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch roughly 36 satellites into orbit for the OneWeb constellation of communications satellites. The mission, titled OneWeb 4 , will launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.

will launch roughly 36 satellites into orbit for the OneWeb constellation of communications satellites. The mission, titled , will launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch the AFSPC-8 mission for the House Power’s Geosynchronous House Situational Consciousness Program (GSSAP). It’ll carry off from Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida.

Please ship any corrections, updates or urged calendar additions to [email protected] Comply with House.com for the newest in house science and exploration information on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Fb.