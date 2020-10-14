Space BepiColombo spacecraft flies past Venus tomorrow morning – Finnish devices try to find out why our neighboring planet is a “huge loaf”

The spacecraft has been traveling towards its final destination in Mercury for two years now.

European the BepiColombo spacecraft of the Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Space Agency (Jaxa) will reach their first major milestone on Thursday morning.

A probe launched towards Mercury two years ago will fly past our neighboring planet Venus at 6.58 Finnish time.

The aim is to study in particular the atmosphere of Venus, its behavior, temperature, the amount of carbon dioxide, clouds and winds.

During a bypass flight, the sonar passes through a cloud of particles escaping from the planet’s atmosphere, and by measuring these particles, it is also possible to study the effect of Venus in space.

“Thus Extensive and versatile measurements have not been made in Venus with the same probe for decades, perhaps never before, ”says Aalto University professor of space physics. Esa Kallio.

He has been working on BepiColombo sonar measurement equipment for 20 years. The equipment, built by the Serena instrument group, specializes in measuring particles escaping from planets in particular.

A total of twenty Finnish researchers are involved in the project. Hardware and software were also built by five Finnish space companies.

Kallion according to Venus is of particular interest to scientists because the planet is similar in size, mass, and structure to Earth, but its atmosphere is completely different from that of Earth.

There is about the same amount of carbon dioxide on Earth and Venus, but most of the Earth’s carbon dioxide is in the interior of the earth, while in Venus carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere.

“ “Venus is a huge loaf where the greenhouse effect has gotten out of hand.”

As much as 96 percent of Venus’ atmosphere is carbon dioxide. The surface temperature has risen to an average of 460 degrees, making Venus the hottest planet in the Solar System.

“In other words, Venus is a huge loaf where the greenhouse effect has gotten out of hand. The goal is to understand the evolution of Venus’ atmosphere, because we do not want the Earth’s atmosphere to become similar, ”says Kallio.

According to him, BepiColombo is a special project because in one trip it is possible to study several different stone planets with the same equipment. In this case, the measurement results are comparable.

“Often there is a danger in measurements that when one planet is measured with one piece of equipment and another with another piece of equipment, these measurements are not directly comparable.”

Venus The attractiveness of the atmosphere has also increased a month ago phosphine finding.

According to the researchers, phosphine in the atmosphere of the rock planet could even be a sign of some kind of microbial life. On gas planets, phosphine is formed at high temperatures and pressures in geochemical processes, but on Earth, this gas is only produced in biological processes when organic matter decomposes.

Based on observations by telescope and radio telescope, the phosphine concentration in the cloud layer of the Venus atmosphere would be as high as 20 billionths (ppb). The amount is much higher than the phosphine concentrations in the Earth’s lower atmosphere.

Following the discovery, Venus is scheduled to send several sonar to detect the atmosphere. However, according to Kallio, the measuring devices that come with BepiColombo do not specialize in making phosphine observations.

“It has been discussed, but I dare not promise that BepiColombo’s measurements would be able to bring any refinement to the observations made from Earth.”

BepiColombo has been traveling towards its final destination Mercury for two years. In total, the journey from Earth to Mercury orbit takes seven years and two months. The sonar, launched in October 2018, is scheduled to reach its destination in 2025.

Of this time, the actual journey from one planet to another is only eight months. For the rest of the time, the probe orbits the Sun and orbits the planets at close range on several occasions. Early in the year, the probe passed Earth, and now it’s Venus’s turn.

Before settling into Mercury’s gravitational field, the sonar passes Venus again and Mercury six times.

These bypasses change the direction and speed of the sonar without having to waste valuable fuel. This mode of travel is called gravity-assisted track design, or gravity centrifugation.

In all BepiColombo consists of two separate sonar that settle on their own orbits after arriving in Mercury. A total of 17 measuring devices are included.

Finnish researchers and companies have been developing spectrometers called Sixs and Mixs, which measure the high-energy particles and X-rays of the Sun and the X-rays generated on the surface of the planet.

The radiation is different depending on which elements the particles hit. Measurements thus help to deduce, among other things, how the elements are distributed in Mercury.