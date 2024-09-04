Space, Avino (Argotec) to Nova: “The numbers are good but we must not repeat the mistakes made with automotive”

“The numbers are good, but we need to work as a team between large and small and medium-sized companies. We need to avoid focusing on everything that is the aerospace industry on a few potential players, making the same mistake made many years ago in the automotive industry”.

Argotec’s CEO David Avinoquestioned by ‘Nova Agency‘, welcomes the Italian results in the aerospace sector, but warns about the organizational logic behind the success expressed by the numbers. With a value of over 3 billion euros and an investment of 7.2 billion, the “Space economy” in Italy is starting to scare even beyond the Alps.

And the ones who raised the alarm about the Italian potential were the French mayors of Cannes and Toulouse, respectively David Lisnard And Jean-Luc Moudenc. Argotec is also part of this success, a Turin-based company that became famous for its small satellites that also served the NASAthe US space agency. CEO Avino says he is “not very surprised” by Italy’s results in the sector: “These are numbers that reveal how quickly our country has returned to growth”.

Avino immediately mentions one of the most relevant programs in management at Argotec: “The most evident proof is the Iride program, the largest European constellation of satellites for Earth observation, 100 percent made in Italy, which sees the participation of many companies. As Argotec we will be among the first to launch our satellites for the Iris program“.

Avino he calls for caution, however, because the challenge is neither Italian nor European but global. “It is not a question of France or Italy. On large projects we need to work as a team together, pursuing the national interest. Italy is a leading country in this sector, a country that can be the driving force of an increasingly central Europe in the global challenge of the Space economy because it boasts top-level players”.

And the issue of investments immediately comes to the fore: “Certainly there is a favorable context brought about by the stability of the Government and by the actions that the executive is putting in place on space, with investments and with a law that the country is equipping itself with, which will be very useful for the sector. It must be said, however, that the US market, for example, travels on completely different numbers that naturally lead to investments of a completely different weight. However, we are good at a technological level and by continuing on the right path we can compete at an international level”.

Speaking of competition, that of supplies is a central theme: “We have invested in the principle of what we call ‘all-in-house concept’ to guarantee the highest quality of our products and expose ourselves as little as possible to the risks of the supply chain. However, the development of new companies that produce chips in Italy and Europe could lead to positive results, in the future, with respect to the self-supply of resources for the aerospace sector”.

Avino then warns about the line of future investments for the Italian Space Economy: “The Pnrr It is an extraordinary tool, but it is not forever. Companies must seize this opportunity to structure themselves and systematize resources that are able to produce value and guarantee long-term growth. In other words, they must be sustainable“.