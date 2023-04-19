Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Space | At night, the northern lights may be visible as far as southern Finland

April 19, 2023
Space | At night, the northern lights may be visible as far as southern Finland

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the chance of seeing the northern lights in southern Finland next night is “moderate”.

Next at night even in southern Finland you may see the northern lights.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute says, that the possibly visible aurora borealis are caused by the corona mass eruptions on weekends. Mass eruptions are gas clouds thrown into space by the sun.

A massive eruption has hit the ground, so it causes more than usual geomagnetic activity. In addition, the solar wind has accelerated at Earth. Thanks to these conditions, the likelihood of aurora borealis is moderate today.

However, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the biggest impact of the impact of the mass eruption is probably already over.

