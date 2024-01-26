Space | Astronomers detected water molecules in the atmosphere of an exoplanet 97 light-years away from Earth

According to a new study, it appears to be the smallest exoplanet with water vapor in its atmosphere.

Astronomers have detected water molecules in the atmosphere of a small exoplanet 97 light-years away from Earth, says the US media CNN.

The findings were published The Astrophysical Journal Letters in the publication.

The exoplanet named GJ 9827d is about twice the diameter of Earth. According to a new study, it is the smallest exoplanet with water vapor in its atmosphere.

Astronomers made the observation using the Hubble Space Telescope.

However, life is unlikely to be found on the surface of the GJ 9827d planet, despite the water, as temperatures on the planet can rise to over 400 degrees.

Research however, the authors consider the discovery significant for the study of planetary atmospheres.

“Observing water is a gateway to discovering other things,” describes the astrophysicist who participated in the study Thomas Greene in a news release, according to CNN.

“This would be the first time that we can directly demonstrate through the detection of the atmosphere that these planets with watery atmospheres can actually exist around other stars”, states also one who was also involved in the study Björn Bennekewho is a professor at the Exoplanet Research Institute at the University of Montreal.

The US space agency NASA discovered the planet GJ 9827d in 2017, reports CNN.