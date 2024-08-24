Space | Astronauts stranded on the space station will return aboard SpaceX next year

Space|Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are scheduled to return to Maa in February.

For international the return ride to Earth of the astronauts stuck on the space station (ISS) has been arranged, the US space administration Nasa says.

According to the original plans, the mission to the ISS was supposed to last eight days. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunny Williams however, were stuck on the station when dangerous faults were discovered in Boeing’s Starliner.

Five of the 28 rocket nozzles driving the Starliner were not working when the craft docked with the ISS on June 6, the website said Space.com.

Unfortunately for Boeing, however, the return ride for the astronauts is organized by its main competitor, SpaceX. Wilmore and Williams will return to Earth’s surface on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon ship in February of next year.

The director general of NASA told about it on Saturday Bill Nelson According to Reuters and AFP.

Crew Dragon -ship will be launched next month as part of a routine mission to replace astronauts on the station. The original Starliner, on the other hand, detaches from the station and tries to return to Earth without the crew.

Boeing has struggled with its Starliner project. According to Reuters, the costs have run away by more than 1.6 billion dollars from the planned, and various technical problems have been encountered in the development of the ship.