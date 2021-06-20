Space Astronauts repeatedly try to install new solar panels outside the space station, live broadcast at about 2 p.m.

The installation work was interrupted due to problems with the previous spacewalk. The live broadcast can be watched from about 2 pm to 9.30 pm.

Internationally the installation of new solar panels will continue at the space station (ISS) today, Sunday. Astronaut of the European Space Agency (ESA) leaving for installation work outside the station, ie space walking Thomas Pesquet and a U.S. Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

According to preliminary data from the news agency Reuters, the live broadcast can be watched around 2 pm to 9.30 pm.

The installation task was interrupted by the previous spacewalk on Wednesday, June 16th. This was due to problems with Kimbrough’s space suit and the mechanism of the new panel, Nasa says.

At the ISS station There are currently eight solar panels already in use in 2000. Their power generation capacity has decreased over time. At the same time, the space station’s electricity consumption is increasing.

The new solar panels are half the size of the old panels, but still generate the same amount of electricity. Like the older panels, they do not fold into a pile but roll up.

New panels are installed on top of old ones. The visible parts of the old panels will continue to generate electricity for the benefit of the space station, Nasa says.

Pesquet said on its Twitter account on Wednesday that Nasa has been preparing a panel installation mission for a year and a half, and there are 28 pages of instructions for astronauts.

French Pesquet enrolled in Esa’s astronaut training in 2009 as one of six complaints. In the same selection process, a Finn Jussi Lehtonen reached close to the top but did not become elected.

Currently the European Space Agency looking for new astronauts. The application closed in May, and the six-stage selection process will end in October 2022. Four to six people will be admitted to the training.