Space Astronauts enter space – Live broadcast from the International Space Station from 11:30 a.m.

Next Friday, the station is scheduled to do another space walk due to other repairs.

The United States space administration Nassa astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover step into space on Sunday.

Astronauts did installation work outside the International ISS orbiting Earth for about six hours. The installation work is related to the repair work of the space station’s solar panels. The panels have been supplying the station with electricity for 20 years.

HS will show live the broadcast broadcast by NASA from 11.30am. The space walk is scheduled to begin at about 1 p.m.

