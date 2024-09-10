Microids releases online today the first teaser trailer for Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakeningthe game based on the manga by Buichi Terasawaa famous Japanese author who passed away about a year ago. The title will be available during the 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG and Epic Games Storepublished in Italy by PLAIN. Let’s see it below.

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening introduces itself through a teaser

Milan, 10 September 2024 – Microids is proud to reveal the first images of the highly anticipated video game Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening. In a first teaser, Cobra, the legendary space pirate, makes his grand return.

Developed by the talented studio Magic Pockets, this game will offer players from all over the world a unique opportunity to relive the exciting adventures of Cobra exploring the first 12 episodes of the series, featuring one of its most iconic arcs: Captain Nelson’s treasure.

Created in 1978 by Buichi Terasawathe cult manga Cobra has fascinated several generations of fans around the world with its plot full of twists and turns, which skillfully mixes science fiction, action and mystery. The success of Cobra is largely due to its main character, Cobraa fearless adventurer with a cybernetic left arm that houses a formidable weapon, the legendary Delta Ray. This charismatic character, accompanied by his faithful companion Armaroid Lady, has captured the imagination of the public thanks to his numerous escapes across the universe.

The game Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening promises to stay true to the spirit of the 1982 anime series, while offering an immersive and modern experience, designed specifically for longtime fans and a new generation of players. With graphics faithful to the spirit of the anime, dynamic gameplay and a storytelling crafted down to the smallest details, this game will be a vibrant tribute to Buichi Terasawa’s work and will immerse players in the fascinating and dangerous universe of Cobra.

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening will be released worldwide in 2025 on consoles and PC, giving all fans of space adventures the chance to join Cobra in his mission against space pirates and discover secrets hidden at the edge of the universe.

